Liquid deploys undersea cable connecting Mauritius and SA

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has successfully installed the Mauritius Telecom T3 subsea cable connecting Mauritius to South Africa.

The cable has been deployed at Liquid’s landing facility in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban. The move will bring a much-needed boost to the stability and redundancy around the connectivity that exists between the two countries.

The T3 cable consists of four fibre pairs, with a design capacity of 13,5Tbps per fibre pair and 54Tbps for the whole system. With this, Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa is increasing the availability of high-speed and reliable Internet connectivity for economies in the Indian Ocean islands to South Africa, leveraging its 110 000km of fibre backbone in Africa.

“At Liquid South Africa, we are working towards building a digitally connected country that leaves no South African behind. Through our partnerships in multiple sea cables like Equiano, METISS, EASSy and even with the T3 cable system, we have ensured that South Africans and businesses alike can leverage their business needs using cost-effective, low-latency internet to serve their business-critical connectivity needs,” said Deon Geyser, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa.

The partnership will also have a positive impact by stimulating economic growth and contributing to the overall development of the community by creating job opportunities, Geyser adds.