MID – LEVEL C# DEVELOPER – Cape Town (REMOTE) – R700K TO R900K P/A – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

NEW WORK IN at an award-winning software platform and online digi dev shop; they are a top tier environment that is well established and suited to the developer who enjoys working independently with key experience taking projects through the entire life cycle.

As a C# Developer, your job will involve more than just coding: you will shape the tech stack used; advise on architecture decisions; you will create code that can handle loads of data. You will create and build intuitive custom web and mobile products that deliver results

In order to land an interview, we are looking for the following:

6+ years as an avid Coder with deep skills in the .NET stack

You are skilled in basic web tools such as: HTML, CSS, JavaScript

Key sills in ASP.NET Core / MVC / Razor Pages / Web API / MS SQL Server 2016+

You have good knowledge of JavaScript, TypeScript, jQuery, HTML5, CSS3 and other front-end technologies such as Angular 9+

Key experience with Source Control (TFS, GIT or SVN)

Strong understanding on design patterns and principles

Exposure to Native android and/or IOS development will serve you well

Other advantageous skills include: Microsoft Azure or related cloud technologies

and familiarity with SCRUM and other agile methodologies

Reference Number for this position is NF[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent position based in JHB North offering a cost to company of R700k to R900k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nicole Flatscher on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

.Net

CSS

Javascript

C#

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position