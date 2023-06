Project Manager (contract) – Secunda

Our client is looking for a Project Manager for an 18 month contract in Secunda. The ideal candidate should have experience operating in the Secunda area.

REQUIREMENTS:

Mechanical Engineering degree

Strong project and maintenance experience

Able to interface between all parties

Experience with procurement tasks

Willing and able to travel to Johannesburg as and when required

Desired Skills:

project manager

contract

mechanical engineering

projects

maintenance

procurement

