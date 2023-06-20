Project Manager II

Jun 20, 2023

We are looking to hire a Project Manager to lead our team of champions. If you’re a master of Project Management and Transitions of Businesses IT Services and have a knack for leading teams, then we want you on our team. Apply now and let’s take project management to the next level.

  • More than 10 years of work experience in the IT industry.

  • A minimum of 5 years of those as a Project Manager IT Infrastructure and preferably with 3 years in business transitions.

  • Provide leadership in project governance, scheduling, tracking, and reporting throughout the project lifecycle.

  • Knowledge of IT Services, Networking, Server Hardware and Software (HP, Dell, Nutanix).

Required Qualifications:

  • Degree in Information Systems or similar Certified Project Management Professional and ITIL 4 Foundation

Location – Randburg (office environment and customer premise visits)

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

