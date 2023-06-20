Project Manager II – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking to hire a Project Manager to lead our team of champions. If you’re a master of Project Management and Transitions of Businesses IT Services and have a knack for leading teams, then we want you on our team. Apply now and let’s take project management to the next level.

More than 10 years of work experience in the IT industry.

A minimum of 5 years of those as a Project Manager IT Infrastructure and preferably with 3 years in business transitions.

Provide leadership in project governance, scheduling, tracking, and reporting throughout the project lifecycle.

Knowledge of IT Services, Networking, Server Hardware and Software (HP, Dell, Nutanix).

Required Qualifications:

Degree in Information Systems or similar Certified Project Management Professional and ITIL 4 Foundation

Location – Randburg (office environment and customer premise visits)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

