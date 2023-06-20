QA TEAM LEAD (QA LEAD)

Role Purpose

In this role, you will lead the Quality Assurance team of Meraki,, play a key rolein ensuring the high quality of our healthcare platform. And c-create a highperformance environment which is one of most desirable places to work inthe South African Healthcare IT industry. To be successful in this role you will: a)be a key contributor to quality assurance strategy; and b) you will ensure itsoperationalisation and execution. Currently the scope of this platform is toprovide an integrated solution for healthcare practices, covering bothpractice administration and clinical support needs. The vision of this platform ismuch broader and is becoming a single platform for the whole ofHealthbridge, enabling multiple healthcare stakeholders to collaborate.

The other part of the role is to perform hands-on quality assurance activities,including QA analysis and testing, functional and automation testing, toensure the delivery of high-quality software solutions

Description

Job Requirements
Qualifications & Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field is highlyadvantageous.

Minimum 7+ years of experience in the software development industry within aQA testing role as your main focus of experience by testing a wide variety oftechnology sets (Web, mobile, desktop, API’s, data, etc.)

Proven experience 2+ as a QA Lead or in a similar leadership role by leading andmentoring a small testing team.

Minimum 2 years of experience in healthcare is highly advantageous

Certification in software testing (e.g., ISTQB Certified Tester, etc.) isadvantageous

Strong expertise in developing QA approaches, test plans, test cases, andexecuting functional and non-functional tests.

Proficiency in test automation using Azure DevOps, Selenium, Cypress or similartools.

Solid understanding of software development lifecycles, agile methodologies, andQA best practices.

Experience with regression testing and the ability to design and maintaincomprehensive regression test suites.

Familiarity with Azure DevOps or similar tools for test management and defecttracking is beneficial.

Experience with test management tools such as Azure Test Plans, TestRail or similartesting tools.

Good understanding of version control systems, continuous integration, andcontinuous deployment processes.

Strong organisational and time management skills, with the ability to prioritise tasksand meet deadlines in a dynamic environment.

-Technical competence-

Structured test methodologies

Understanding of modern SDLC approaches (e.g. Agile with Kanban or Scrum,RUP, etc.)

Functional testing (analysis, design and execution)

Non-functional testing such as:? Load testing? Performance testing? Test and regression automation? Security Testing? Continuous integration

Good development and / or scripting skills in common languages or automationscripting (e.g. Bash, PowerShell, Python, YAML, etc.)

Database skills for relational and noSQL databases is an advantage

Understanding of Angular or Javascript/Typescript is beneficial, but not required

Understanding of Java/JEE and .net application environment is beneficial, butnot required

Desired Skills:

Javascript

SDLC

Agile Testing

QTP

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Networking

1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Healthcare is an information-intensive industry, involving complex interactions between different parties, ranging from medical professionals and patients to medical aids and healthcare stakeholders. We manage this constant flow of information between the various parties to help medical professionals streamline their practice processes.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

