QA Test Analyst

Role:
- Conduct testing of new and existing software before it goes into production.
- You will plan, design, and build sophisticated automated text fixtures and systems
for Direct Transact’s products and programmes.
- You will work on the automation quality assurance efforts for software development
projects, including a review of technical specifications and user stories.
- The DevOps Automation Quality Assurance Engineer works closely with software
developers, product owners, scrum masters and business stakeholders. S/he
executes and maintains automated test scripts, provides documentation for testing
methodologies and tools, reports automation results and ensures a focused,
methodical approach to automation testing. In addition, the Automation Quality
Assurance Engineer monitors progress of the automation QA efforts of internal and
external QA resources.
Experience:
- 3 – 4+ years of experience in software quality assurance role & software testing
role.
- Experience in Manual and Automation Testing.
- At least 2 years in a QA Software Testing role.
- Extensive experience in Manual Testing.
- At least 1 year experience using automation Testing tools.
- Experience in the build of automation tests.
- Automation script execution and reporting.
- Ability to communicate effectively with developers, quality assurance site
reliability engineers.
- Experience writing technical documentation for a technical audience.
- Strong commitment to customer service and service enablement.
- Experience with generating and documenting Test cases and QA Test
Plans/Scenarios.
- Basic Knowledge of SQL database and queries will be an advantage.
- Experience in C# programming (Advantageous).
- Experience in object-oriented programming and structured query language.
- Experience with the concept of a Software Development Lifecycle and working
with different test environments (Development, Quality and UAT Environment).
- Experience with working on and testing different Internet Browsers.
- Experience working with Error tracking tool/system will be an advantage.
- Payment domain knowledge is a plus.
- Experience in a Banking or Financial environment will be an advantage.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science or related field
- Certifications / Licenses in any of the following: ITIL, ISTQB, II, IAT, DNS,
RHCSA, MCSA, SAFE, AWS, SSL
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher
Education & Training.
Desired Skills:
- QA Software Testing
- SQL Database
- C#
- Software Development
- Software Testing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Financial Services