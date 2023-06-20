QA Test Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Jun 20, 2023

Role:

  • Conduct testing of new and existing software before it goes into production.
  • You will plan, design, and build sophisticated automated text fixtures and systems
    for Direct Transact’s products and programmes.
  • You will work on the automation quality assurance efforts for software development
    projects, including a review of technical specifications and user stories.
  • The DevOps Automation Quality Assurance Engineer works closely with software
    developers, product owners, scrum masters and business stakeholders. S/he
    executes and maintains automated test scripts, provides documentation for testing
    methodologies and tools, reports automation results and ensures a focused,
    methodical approach to automation testing. In addition, the Automation Quality
    Assurance Engineer monitors progress of the automation QA efforts of internal and
    external QA resources.

Experience:

  • 3 – 4+ years of experience in software quality assurance role & software testing
    role.
  • Experience in Manual and Automation Testing.
  • At least 2 years in a QA Software Testing role.
  • Extensive experience in Manual Testing.
  • At least 1 year experience using automation Testing tools.
  • Experience in the build of automation tests.
  • Automation script execution and reporting.
  • Ability to communicate effectively with developers, quality assurance site
    reliability engineers.
  • Experience writing technical documentation for a technical audience.
  • Strong commitment to customer service and service enablement.
  • Experience with generating and documenting Test cases and QA Test
    Plans/Scenarios.
  • Basic Knowledge of SQL database and queries will be an advantage.
  • Experience in C# programming (Advantageous).
  • Experience in object-oriented programming and structured query language.
  • Experience with the concept of a Software Development Lifecycle and working
    with different test environments (Development, Quality and UAT Environment).
  • Experience with working on and testing different Internet Browsers.
  • Experience working with Error tracking tool/system will be an advantage.
  • Payment domain knowledge is a plus.
  • Experience in a Banking or Financial environment will be an advantage.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science or related field
  • Certifications / Licenses in any of the following: ITIL, ISTQB, II, IAT, DNS,
    RHCSA, MCSA, SAFE, AWS, SSL
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher
    Education & Training.

Desired Skills:

  • QA Software Testing
  • SQL Database
  • C#
  • Software Development
  • Software Testing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Financial Services

