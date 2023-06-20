SAP Business Analyst (Finance)

Join our retail revolution as a SAP Business Analyst and make your mark in the Southern Hemisphere’s retail powerhouse!

This is an exciting opportunity for you to join our dynamic team of Business Analysts. You will be part of delivering business and technology solutions across the client to some of the most recognised South Africa Retail brands and you’ll do it by working on the best of breed of technologies. We’re proud to be publicly recognised as a largest private sector employer in South Africa and leading employer in Africa. We focus on attracting, developing and retaining a loyal and committed workforce, dedicated to the Group’s culture and organisational objectives. This role plays an instrumental role across business and delivery teams to ensure that solutions are delivered according to the business requirements considering cost, user and organisation benefit. The nature of projects in this role are generally across domains, high profile and complex in nature demanding expert business, process and technology perspectives and recommendations.

Job Objectives

Perform high-level analysis activities in the CE cycle (assisting to unpack Features, identify high-level impacts and dependencies etc.) at a Senior / Specialist proficiency level.

Understand, analyse and identify areas for improvement in the current business environment and across other shared process/system business environments.

Operate confidently within and make contributions where appropriate to business strategy, current trends and developments in the retail industry.

Operate confidently within the multiple domains, integrated systems and operational processes and make relevant connections across domains. Consider the enterprise wide solutions and impacts. Handle new domains with the same confidence as familiar domains.

Operate confidently within multiple current and potential integrated systems and E2E business processes.

Qualifications

Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience.

Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similar

Experience

Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Business Process Management experience

Excellent communication, both written and verbal

Excellent relationship management and collaboration skills

Good planning and time management skills

Willingness to coach and mentor junior team members

Good business and IT acumen

Self-starter, with a can-do attitude

Customer focused

Analytical thinking

Decision making

Results driven

