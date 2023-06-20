SAP Business Analyst (HR) – Western Cape Brackenfell

Join our retail revolution as a SAP Business Analyst and make your mark in the Southern Hemisphere’s retail powerhouse!

The purpose of the Business Analyst III role is to strategize and facilitate effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analysing, validating, and documenting business organisational and/or operational requirements, providing cost-benefit analysis, suitable alternatives and recommendations. The role conducts market analyses, analysing both product lines and the overall profitability of the business while developing and monitoring data quality metrics, ensuring business data and reporting needs are met. The role also provides technical leadership on the improvement of quality, standards, and processes by ensuring that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address current to long term (>1 year) business needs/requirements.

Job Objectives

Understand, analyse and identify areas for improvement in the current business environment and across other shared process/system business environments.

Operate confidently within and make contributions where appropriate to business strategy, current trends and developments in the retail industry.

Operate confidently within the multiple domains, integrated systems and operational processes and make relevant connections across domains. Consider the enterprise wide solutions and impacts. Handle new domains with the same confidence as familiar domains.

Operate confidently within multiple current and potential integrated systems and E2E business processes.

Analyse, understand and take a new perspective on customers (Internal and external) and multiple domain impacts through the use of user journeys, research and/or spending time in the various operational areas.

Collaborate with user stakeholders in the identification and documentation of user requirements.

Assess and document the business implication of user requirements to the business process involved.

Qualifications

Degree or Diploma in Information Technology or a related field – (essential).

Business Analysis certification at Advanced level (ECBA, CCBA), FTI certification or similar – (desired).

Experience

Good business acumen along with strong business understanding of the broader retail industry – (desired).

Desired Skills:

sap

hcm

hr

business analysis

