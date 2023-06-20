SAP Snr Consultant – Functional at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town

SAP Snr Consultant – Functional

Job Overview:

Join our team as a Senior SAP Consultant and play a pivotal role in the analysis, design, implementation, configuration, support, and maintenance of SAP systems. You will be responsible for driving business benefits across multiple functional areas or modules in the SAP system. With your expertise in understanding business requirements and data, you will contribute to the success of SAP projects and ensure the seamless operation of SAP systems.

Responsibilities:

Perform business and systems analysis to understand requirements and identify areas for improvement

Design, implement, configure, and support SAP systems, ensuring they align with business needs

Collaborate with stakeholders to source data and design data models for effective data management

Conduct User Acceptance Testing (UAT) and Quality Assurance (QA) testing to ensure system reliability

Generate reports and provide strong reporting and Business Intelligence (BI) solutions

Utilize SAP BW and BI experience within a shared services environment

Work collaboratively within a team, fostering creativity, knowledge sharing, and teamwork

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field

5-10 years of experience as an SAP Consultant, specializing in functional modules

Strong understanding of business requirements, systems, processes, and data

Proven expertise in SAP system configuration, implementation, and customization

Experience in conducting UAT and QA testing for SAP systems

Advantageous to have SAP BW and BI experience in a shared services environment

? Previous experience working in an agile environment is highly desirable

Why work at Datonomy:**

Build meaningful relationships with clients and contribute to value creation

Engage in a dynamic work environment with innovative projects and cutting-edge technologies

Collaborate within a team culture that fosters creativity and teamwork

Embrace continuous improvement and stay at the forefront of technological advancements

Join an established company with a solid reputation and diverse client base

? Be part of a forward-thinking organization leading the way in the data industry

