SAP Snr Consultant – Functional at Datonomy Solutions

SAP Snr Consultant – Functional
Job Overview:
Join our team as a Senior SAP Consultant and play a pivotal role in the analysis, design, implementation, configuration, support, and maintenance of SAP systems. You will be responsible for driving business benefits across multiple functional areas or modules in the SAP system. With your expertise in understanding business requirements and data, you will contribute to the success of SAP projects and ensure the seamless operation of SAP systems.
Responsibilities:
Perform business and systems analysis to understand requirements and identify areas for improvement
Design, implement, configure, and support SAP systems, ensuring they align with business needs
Collaborate with stakeholders to source data and design data models for effective data management
Conduct User Acceptance Testing (UAT) and Quality Assurance (QA) testing to ensure system reliability
Generate reports and provide strong reporting and Business Intelligence (BI) solutions
Utilize SAP BW and BI experience within a shared services environment
Work collaboratively within a team, fostering creativity, knowledge sharing, and teamwork
Requirements:
Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field
5-10 years of experience as an SAP Consultant, specializing in functional modules
Strong understanding of business requirements, systems, processes, and data
Proven expertise in SAP system configuration, implementation, and customization
Experience in conducting UAT and QA testing for SAP systems
Advantageous to have SAP BW and BI experience in a shared services environment
? Previous experience working in an agile environment is highly desirable
Why work at Datonomy:**
Build meaningful relationships with clients and contribute to value creation
Engage in a dynamic work environment with innovative projects and cutting-edge technologies
Collaborate within a team culture that fosters creativity and teamwork
Embrace continuous improvement and stay at the forefront of technological advancements
Join an established company with a solid reputation and diverse client base
? Be part of a forward-thinking organization leading the way in the data industry
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Snr
- Consultant