Scrum Master

Role

The scrum master helps to facilitate flow through the larger team by ensuring the scrum framework is followed. He/she is committed to the scrum values, practices, and encourage opportunities for the team to improve their workflow and collaboration.

As the title implies, the scrum master is the master of scrum, who ensures the scrum framework is followed. Scrum has a clearly defined set of roles, ceremonies and Principles that should be followed and the scrum master works with each member of the scrum team to guide and coach the team through the scrum framework.

Skills and Experience

At least 3 -years’ experience in Scrum Master role,

Experience managing IT software development projects.

Good understanding of SDLC (Software Development Life Cycle).

Knowledgeable in techniques to fill in gaps in the scrum.

Experience with successful Agile techniques.

Solid grasp of how to motivate, protect and create flow in software development and QA teams.

Experience working withing a DevOps environment is ideal.

Qualifications

Agile, DevOps and/or Scrum Master Certification.

Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

Desired Skills:

Agile

DevOps

SDLC

Scrum Management

Scrum

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Financial Serviceses

