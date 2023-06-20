PLEASE NOTE:
Max budget is R100 per hour
6-month contract role – Ends in December 2023
Need to start immediately
This is a very junior role – Starters welcome
Duties and responsibilities:
- Knowledge of open source technologies. Advantageous: Snykcancel
- Understand Softward Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
- Not a very technical role but does need to understand Application Development
- Assisting the Digital Transformation Security team with various projects related to cyber security and compliance
- Supporting the team in their security operations, as well as in improving and innovating cybersecurity processes
- Assisting the Vulnerability Remediation Team and play a role in driving the APPSEC initiative for Africa Zone
- Good understanding of application security from a technical point of view
- Continual cybersecurity process improvement and innovation
Qualifications and experience:
- Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or a related field required
- Three years of work experience as an Application Security Analyst or Software Engineer
- Ability to understand computer systems and the security policies of organizations
- Experience working with cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a plus
Desired Skills:
- Software Engineer
- Application Security
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year IT Networking
- Less than 1 year Systems Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree