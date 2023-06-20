Security Analyst

Jun 20, 2023

PLEASE NOTE:
Max budget is R100 per hour
6-month contract role – Ends in December 2023
Need to start immediately
This is a very junior role – Starters welcome

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Knowledge of open source technologies. Advantageous: Snykcancel
  • Understand Softward Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
  • Not a very technical role but does need to understand Application Development
  • Assisting the Digital Transformation Security team with various projects related to cyber security and compliance
  • Supporting the team in their security operations, as well as in improving and innovating cybersecurity processes
  • Assisting the Vulnerability Remediation Team and play a role in driving the APPSEC initiative for Africa Zone
  • Good understanding of application security from a technical point of view
  • Continual cybersecurity process improvement and innovation

Qualifications and experience:

  • Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or a related field required
  • Three years of work experience as an Application Security Analyst or Software Engineer
  • Ability to understand computer systems and the security policies of organizations
  • Experience working with cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a plus

Desired Skills:

  • Software Engineer
  • Application Security

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year IT Networking
  • Less than 1 year Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position