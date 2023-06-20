Security Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

PLEASE NOTE:

Max budget is R100 per hour

6-month contract role – Ends in December 2023

Need to start immediately

This is a very junior role – Starters welcome

Duties and responsibilities:

Knowledge of open source technologies. Advantageous: Snykcancel

Understand Softward Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

Not a very technical role but does need to understand Application Development

Assisting the Digital Transformation Security team with various projects related to cyber security and compliance

Supporting the team in their security operations, as well as in improving and innovating cybersecurity processes

Assisting the Vulnerability Remediation Team and play a role in driving the APPSEC initiative for Africa Zone

Good understanding of application security from a technical point of view

Continual cybersecurity process improvement and innovation

Qualifications and experience:

Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or a related field required

Three years of work experience as an Application Security Analyst or Software Engineer

Ability to understand computer systems and the security policies of organizations

Experience working with cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a plus

Desired Skills:

Software Engineer

Application Security

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year IT Networking

Less than 1 year Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

