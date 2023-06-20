Senior Developer – Capital Markets

Our client is looking for an experienced C# Developer to join their team and take responsibility for all aspects of software development from planning, design, coding, deployment, and operational support. Their team is responsible for the systems used in the valuations of capital markets instruments and products such equities, bonds, commodities, derivatives, and indices.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Degree in a numerate field such as Computer Science, Finance, Engineering or Mathematics.

Industry recognized software development certifications

Experience Required:

8years of experience as a full-stack C# software developer

SQL, ASP.NET MVC, Entity Framework, Angular/React, Kendo UI, JavaScript/TypeScript, HTML, CSS.

Experience architecting systems and frameworks, using DDD and OOP.

Experience in the agile development methodologies and DevOps environment, including implementing CI/CD pipelines and version control (Git, MS TFS)

Development experience in capital markets with product knowledge of equities, forex, fixed income, and commodities as well as derivatives and indices valuations are a distinct advantage.

Azure development experience, Microservices, Docker, Kubernetes and Python are an advantage.

Good experience with integrated system environments.

Self-motivated, highly organised, and strong attention to detail.

Excellent communication, customer service and problem-solving skills.

Commitment to accuracy, quality, innovation, and continuous improvement.

Passionate about technology and stays on the forefront of modern software design patterns.

Demonstrated ability to be resourceful and work effectively as a team player.

Effectively communicate and regularly engage with key stakeholders at different levels.

Key Responsibilities:

Design, develop and modify software solutions according to engineering best practices and standards

Lead solution design process and make recommendations to create and enhance solutions that are innovative, re-usable and sustainable and solve complex business problems

Collaborate with various technical areas and teams to ensure integration and consistency of solutions

Compile and maintain systems documentation

Continuous service improvement design and review of existing environment as well as research and development into new and upcoming trends and technologies

Provide operational support to valuations systems and identify and resolve system problem and create a troubleshooting guide for future reference

Desired Skills:

Time Management

Critical Thinking

Spreadsheet software

Judgment and Decision Making

Active Listening

Tax preparation software

Accounting Software

