Senior IT Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Key performance areas

• Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions

and direction for one or many projects/teams

• Aptly manages team demands on his/her time and shows willingness/ability

to delegate technical execution or responsibilities when appropriate

• Directs technical aspect of operations related to escalated client accounts or

high severity issues as they affect or confront a project or team

• Demonstrates interest in improving the company’s technical awareness,

depth and use of technology across the business

• Participates in the evolution of company level best practices, standards, and

policies as it relates to software development.

• Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Qualifications required

• Advanced Diploma of 4 years / NQF level 7. Typically, a 4-year Diploma from

a University of Technology

Skills and experience required

• Up to 5 years’ Experience

• A recognized expert in specific areas related to software development.

• Must understand and can speak to all aspects of the software development life

cycle (e.g. requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and

documentation) and associated execution models (e.g. Waterfall, Agile,

Iterative Development, etc.).

• Highly experienced in OO principles and techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework

and ASP.NET.

• Highly experienced in C#, .NET, Webservices.

• Experienced with frontend development with Razor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML

and jQuery.

• Experience writing complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with

MS SQL Server 2016 or above.

• Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous.

• Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.

• Experience with web development is advantageous.

Desired Skills:

.Net

C#

SQL

About The Employer:

Our client is seeking an experienced individual to join their team as a Senior IT developer.

