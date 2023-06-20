Senior Java Developer / Tech Lead – Gauteng Centurion

Our client is looking to recruit a Senior Java Developer/Tech Lead to join their team.

This position will allow the successful candidate to apply their technical expertise by evaluating various patterns, utilizing existing and future integration mechanisms to create microservice-based applications using the latest security measure to secure them, and using cloud-based technologies from AWS to deploy and monitor these applications and maintain and upgrade existing ones. The successful applicant will be responsible for designing and developing Java and Spring-based systems and UI-based applications using Angular.

Qualification Required:

Matric

A relevant IT degree or diploma.

Experience required:

10+ years of experience.

2 – 4 years of software development experience in a financial services environment.

Experience in an investment environment will be an advantage.

Experience in integrating different applications and technologies will be an advantage.

Additional knowledge of the FICA Act and CDD-related systems will be an added

advantage.

Key Responsibilities:

Responsibilities and work outputs

Technologies



HTML / JavaScript.

Angular and Material for the front-end design JPA and Hibernate.

Spring, Spring Boot, Spring Data JPA, and Spring Data Mongo.

JMS and Messaging technologies. IBM MQ, AWS SQS.

XML and JSON Related technologies.

Web services. REST and SOAP based.

Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions.

Working knowledge of development design patterns.

Sound object-orientated analysis, design, and development skills and expertise.

Good understanding of agile development methodologies and practices.

MongoDB and NoSQL-Based databases.

Good knowledge of Relational Database design and development (Oracle, PostgreSQL).

Gradle.

GIT, GitLab.

Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito, Cucumber.

Spring Security and OAuth2.

DataDog or similar monitoring tools.

Micrometer, Prometheus, and Grafana Monitoring and dashboards.

LDAP/AD for security.

Database migration tools like MongoCK and Flyway.

Competencies:

A quick, enthusiastic, and steady learner with good communication skills.

Systematic and analytical way of working.

Structured, conscientious, and result-oriented approach to work.

Flexible attitude and ability to integrate into existing structures.

A high degree of reliability, personal responsibility, and pro-activity.

Calm, stress-resistant, open, and friendly personality.

Good sense of humor and excellent team spirit.

Keen interest in technology.

Willing to share, coach, and mentor team members and peers.

More Advantage Skills

Exposure to Docker.

Experience with Micro-services.

Spring-Boot experience (General, Security Authentication).

Experience with test automation.

AWS Knowledge.

Knowledge of building and maintaining build pipelines using Docker, CloudFormation,

or Terraform

and SOAP services.

For a Tech Lead role

Must be able to communicate design issues, bugs, and system errors to all stakeholders,

be willing to see these errors get fixed, and drive this to the end.

challenges.

sustainable solutions for the business.

and follow the same best practices for app design and build pipeline design.

higher-level solutions. Must be willing to work on multiple systems to maintain them.

Contract role

Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

