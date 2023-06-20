Senior Solutions Architect

Jun 20, 2023

Bachelors Degree in Information Technology-related programme or
IT Architecture Standards/Framework certified (TOGAF, ITIL Design ect)

Function related experience:

  • Identify and investigate opportunities for Infrastructure Services through Sales or Bid Office
  • Engage clients, determine business problem, provide solutions and pricing in line with clients business requirements
  • Audit, understand and solution the services that will be delivered out of the Infrastructure Services infrastructure, building out into a consumption based pricing model
  • Sales and Bid Office processes with solutions inputs, including but not limited to: Governance, Risk, Compliance and Business Risk Compliance.
  • Engage with Infrastructure Services and tech pre-sales from internal BU or other divisions (if required) to deliver on the client business requirements
  • Provide solutions approach (i.e. options) and timelines for the Technical Solution and Pricing Sections of the proposals
  • Work with the Transformation team to identify internal and client facing transformation initiatives and work with implementation teams to deliver a successful outcome
  • Prepare final proposals and pricing for review with Infrastructure Services stakeholders
  • Submit proposal to sales, follow up and provide feedback to the teams involved
  • On being awarded the solution, mobilize project manager and teams for the Due Diligence and deployment of the service, drive contracting and negotiations and partake on handover and sign-off of the service

EXPERIENCE

  • Experience in client and engagement management in ICT
  • Experience in designing and solutioning Managed Services offerings
  • Ability to lead and co-ordinate teams and work with stakeholders
  • Ability to instil rigour and discipline in project teams aligned with standards
  • Senior person with strong business and technical skills
  • Have experience in major Enterprise Architecture domains (including Business, Application, Data & Infrastructure)
  • Strong ICT Infrastructure Architecture knowledge (ITIL or TOGAF)
  • Interpret IT strategy (target architecture, baseline architecture and roadmap) in the context of the business strategy and advise the client accordingly
  • Strong inter-personal, problem solving and management skills, who can take the lead on, and coordinate Infrastructure Services proposals
  • Ensure quality controls are in place and properly followed
  • Facilitate contractual and financial matters between the different parties if and when necessary
  • Provide strategic IT solutions to strategic business problems/requirements
  • Understand and communicate relevant ICT industry developments and trends to client

Desired Skills:

  • Solutions Architecture
  • Solutions Architect
  • Design
  • Enterprise Architecture
  • TOGAF
  • ITIL
  • Infrastructure
  • proposals
  • RFP
  • Application
  • Data
  • Technical Architecture
  • Application Architecture
  • Integration Architecture
  • IT Strategy
  • High-level design
  • Solution Implementation

About The Employer:

R105 000.00 to R110,00 CTC Per Month
+ STI

– STI [Performance Based]
– Travel to Clients
– Leadership works on outcoomes based
– Hybrid Based – work from Home / Anywhere

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension
  • Medical
  • Bonus

