Senior Solutions Architect – Gauteng Randburg

Bachelors Degree in Information Technology-related programme or

IT Architecture Standards/Framework certified (TOGAF, ITIL Design ect)

Function related experience:

Identify and investigate opportunities for Infrastructure Services through Sales or Bid Office

Engage clients, determine business problem, provide solutions and pricing in line with clients business requirements

Audit, understand and solution the services that will be delivered out of the Infrastructure Services infrastructure, building out into a consumption based pricing model

Sales and Bid Office processes with solutions inputs, including but not limited to: Governance, Risk, Compliance and Business Risk Compliance.

Engage with Infrastructure Services and tech pre-sales from internal BU or other divisions (if required) to deliver on the client business requirements

Provide solutions approach (i.e. options) and timelines for the Technical Solution and Pricing Sections of the proposals

Work with the Transformation team to identify internal and client facing transformation initiatives and work with implementation teams to deliver a successful outcome

Prepare final proposals and pricing for review with Infrastructure Services stakeholders

Submit proposal to sales, follow up and provide feedback to the teams involved

On being awarded the solution, mobilize project manager and teams for the Due Diligence and deployment of the service, drive contracting and negotiations and partake on handover and sign-off of the service

EXPERIENCE

Experience in client and engagement management in ICT

Experience in designing and solutioning Managed Services offerings

Ability to lead and co-ordinate teams and work with stakeholders

Ability to instil rigour and discipline in project teams aligned with standards

Senior person with strong business and technical skills

Have experience in major Enterprise Architecture domains (including Business, Application, Data & Infrastructure)

Strong ICT Infrastructure Architecture knowledge (ITIL or TOGAF)

Interpret IT strategy (target architecture, baseline architecture and roadmap) in the context of the business strategy and advise the client accordingly

Strong inter-personal, problem solving and management skills, who can take the lead on, and coordinate Infrastructure Services proposals

Ensure quality controls are in place and properly followed

Facilitate contractual and financial matters between the different parties if and when necessary

Provide strategic IT solutions to strategic business problems/requirements

Understand and communicate relevant ICT industry developments and trends to client

Desired Skills:

Solutions Architecture

Solutions Architect

Design

Enterprise Architecture

TOGAF

ITIL

Infrastructure

proposals

RFP

Application

Data

Technical Architecture

Application Architecture

Integration Architecture

IT Strategy

High-level design

Solution Implementation

About The Employer:

R105 000.00 to R110,00 CTC Per Month

+ STI

– STI [Performance Based]

– Travel to Clients

– Leadership works on outcoomes based

– Hybrid Based – work from Home / Anywhere

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension

Medical

Bonus

