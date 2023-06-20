Senior Solutions Architect – Gauteng Randburg

Bachelors Degree in Information Technology-related programme or
IT Architecture Standards/Framework certified (TOGAF, ITIL Design ect)
Function related experience:
- Identify and investigate opportunities for Infrastructure Services through Sales or Bid Office
- Engage clients, determine business problem, provide solutions and pricing in line with clients business requirements
- Audit, understand and solution the services that will be delivered out of the Infrastructure Services infrastructure, building out into a consumption based pricing model
- Sales and Bid Office processes with solutions inputs, including but not limited to: Governance, Risk, Compliance and Business Risk Compliance.
- Engage with Infrastructure Services and tech pre-sales from internal BU or other divisions (if required) to deliver on the client business requirements
- Provide solutions approach (i.e. options) and timelines for the Technical Solution and Pricing Sections of the proposals
- Work with the Transformation team to identify internal and client facing transformation initiatives and work with implementation teams to deliver a successful outcome
- Prepare final proposals and pricing for review with Infrastructure Services stakeholders
- Submit proposal to sales, follow up and provide feedback to the teams involved
- On being awarded the solution, mobilize project manager and teams for the Due Diligence and deployment of the service, drive contracting and negotiations and partake on handover and sign-off of the service
EXPERIENCE
- Experience in client and engagement management in ICT
- Experience in designing and solutioning Managed Services offerings
- Ability to lead and co-ordinate teams and work with stakeholders
- Ability to instil rigour and discipline in project teams aligned with standards
- Senior person with strong business and technical skills
- Have experience in major Enterprise Architecture domains (including Business, Application, Data & Infrastructure)
- Strong ICT Infrastructure Architecture knowledge (ITIL or TOGAF)
- Interpret IT strategy (target architecture, baseline architecture and roadmap) in the context of the business strategy and advise the client accordingly
- Strong inter-personal, problem solving and management skills, who can take the lead on, and coordinate Infrastructure Services proposals
- Ensure quality controls are in place and properly followed
- Facilitate contractual and financial matters between the different parties if and when necessary
- Provide strategic IT solutions to strategic business problems/requirements
- Understand and communicate relevant ICT industry developments and trends to client
Desired Skills:
- Solutions Architecture
- Solutions Architect
- Design
- Enterprise Architecture
- TOGAF
- ITIL
- Infrastructure
- proposals
- RFP
- Application
- Data
- Technical Architecture
- Application Architecture
- Integration Architecture
- IT Strategy
- High-level design
- Solution Implementation
About The Employer:
R105 000.00 to R110,00 CTC Per Month
+ STI
– STI [Performance Based]
– Travel to Clients
– Leadership works on outcoomes based
– Hybrid Based – work from Home / Anywhere
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension
- Medical
- Bonus