Senior Systems Engineer – Integration – Western Cape Brackenfell

Unleash your Integration Superpowers: Join Africa’s Retail Revolution as an Integration Systems Engineer!
Are you a seasoned Systems Engineer with expertise in Linux, Windows, AIX, IBM ACE, MQ, and SQL Databases? Are you passionate about designing and maintaining complex systems infrastructure? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!
Job Objectives:
- To perform root-cause-analysis in integration system
- To timeously manage & resolve assigned incidents and requests
- Maintain and setup user accounts and access controls
- Maintain systems and infrastructure security for data safety
- Maintain backup, disaster recovery and redundancy strategies
- Maintain High Availability, Clustering and XA configuration
- Liaise with various internal IT engineers to provide support or perform new implementations and troubleshooting.
- Liaise with vendors and other IT personnel for problem resolution
- To effectively manage deployment changes, including the necessary documentation, into the DEV, INT, QA & PROD environments
- Ensure proper change control channels have been adhered to
- Manage and maintain the synchronization of all integration environments
- To provide Support to Developers, Business users and external vendors during testing
- To deploy and maintain integration solutions
- Identify redundant systems and processes within the department
- Participate in the individual development of junior system engineers
- Provide support for the development path to junior engineers
- Participate in individual development path to improve internal training
Qualifications:
- Matriculation
- IT-related tertiary qualification
- Certified IBM WebSphere MQ administrator
- Linux or Windows certification
- ITIL
- DevOps
Experience:
- Working with Linux, Windows, and AIX Environments
- Working with IBM ACE, MQ, including CP4I capabilities.
- Working with SQL databases
- Production and standby support
- Custom scripting
- Installation, configuration, testing and maintaining operating systems, application software and system management tools
- Incident management
- DevOps duties
- Mentoring
Desired Skills:
- Systems engineering
- Engineering system development
- linux
- windows
- devops