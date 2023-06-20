Senior Systems Engineer – Integration – Western Cape Brackenfell

Unleash your Integration Superpowers: Join Africa’s Retail Revolution as an Integration Systems Engineer!

Are you a seasoned Systems Engineer with expertise in Linux, Windows, AIX, IBM ACE, MQ, and SQL Databases? Are you passionate about designing and maintaining complex systems infrastructure? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!

Job Objectives:

To perform root-cause-analysis in integration system

To timeously manage & resolve assigned incidents and requests

Maintain and setup user accounts and access controls

Maintain systems and infrastructure security for data safety

Maintain backup, disaster recovery and redundancy strategies

Maintain High Availability, Clustering and XA configuration

Liaise with various internal IT engineers to provide support or perform new implementations and troubleshooting.

Liaise with vendors and other IT personnel for problem resolution

To effectively manage deployment changes, including the necessary documentation, into the DEV, INT, QA & PROD environments

Ensure proper change control channels have been adhered to

Manage and maintain the synchronization of all integration environments

To provide Support to Developers, Business users and external vendors during testing

To deploy and maintain integration solutions

Identify redundant systems and processes within the department

Participate in the individual development of junior system engineers

Provide support for the development path to junior engineers

Participate in individual development path to improve internal training

Qualifications:

Matriculation

IT-related tertiary qualification

Certified IBM WebSphere MQ administrator

Linux or Windows certification

ITIL

DevOps

Experience:

Working with Linux, Windows, and AIX Environments

Working with IBM ACE, MQ, including CP4I capabilities.

Working with SQL databases

Production and standby support

Custom scripting

Installation, configuration, testing and maintaining operating systems, application software and system management tools

Incident management

DevOps duties

Mentoring

Desired Skills:

Systems engineering

Engineering system development

linux

windows

devops

