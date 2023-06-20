Software Developer – Gauteng Petervale

Lead Software Developer – Use your brilliant talents to make magical software!

The Company:

Recruiting a dynamic Lead Software Developer responsible for Digital growth business solutions to join the team. Helping future-proof your business through automation and digital marketing. Bespoke enterprise resource management platforms involving strategic, engaging software and mobile app development. The successful candidate will be leading the Development Team, managing the team’s performance and ensuring the delivery of large, complex and mission critical global business platforms. The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of modern software development methodologies and a proven track record of leading successful software development projects.

The Position:

We’re looking for a Lead Software Developer to be based permanently in Sandton. The pay range on offer is a negotiable dependent on skills, qualifications and experience.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Back End Software Development experience will be contacted.

Requirements:

Completed Matric – essential

Proficient with English and Afrikaans

Proven experience as a Senior or Head of Development, preferably in the Software Development industry

Deep understanding of modern software development methodologies, including Agile, Scrum and Waterfall as well as hybrid versions

Demonstrated success in leading complex, mission-critical software development projects

Exceptional problem-solving skills and the ability to find answers to complex questions

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to inspire and mentor developers

Experience managing team performance, setting goals, and conducting performance evaluations

Familiarity with industry domains and areas of expertise related to the company’s focus

Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into software automations

Must be South African with a valid South African ID

Own transport with valid drivers license – essential

Responsibilities:

Leading the development team, providing technical guidance, mentorship, and inspiration to team members

Ensuring projects are delivered on scope, on time, and with high-quality code

Managing the team’s performance, set goals, and conduct performance evaluations

Collaborate closely with Project Managers and Developers to improve communication and streamline processes

Solving complex technical problems and provide expert guidance on software architecture and coding best practices

Translating business requirements into software automations, ensuring solutions align with client needs

Playing an active role in growing the team and expanding the client base

Staying current with industry trends, technologies, and best practices to ensure the team remains at the forefront of software development

Note:

Technical Assessment to be completed

Applicants must be South African with a valid South African ID

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate

Desired Skills:

Software Development

Software Development Manager

Javascript

Typescript

NodeJS

ReactJS

ReactNative

SQL

NoSQL

Software Development Projects

Clean Code

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

