Specialist: Infrastructure Architect – Gauteng Centurion

Jun 20, 2023

We are urgently looking for the best of the best Infrastructure Architects
Oversee cloud infrastructure design and develop detailed architecture models. Knowledge in Risk Management; Project Management; Client & Vendor Management, Security and Networking, Client & Vendor liaison. Google – Professional Cloud Architect; AWS – Solutions Architect – Professional; Azure – MCSE: Cloud Platform and Infrastructure VMware – VCAP/VCDX Data Center Virtualization.

Desired Skills:

  • Infrastructure Architect
  • AWS
  • ITIL
  • security

