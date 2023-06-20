Specialist: Infrastructure Architect

We are urgently looking for the best of the best Infrastructure Architects
Oversee cloud infrastructure design and develop detailed architecture models. Knowledge in Risk Management; Project Management; Client & Vendor Management, Security and Networking, Client & Vendor liaison. Google – Professional Cloud Architect; AWS – Solutions Architect – Professional; Azure – MCSE: Cloud Platform and Infrastructure VMware – VCAP/VCDX Data Center Virtualization.
Desired Skills:
- Infrastructure Architect
- AWS
- ITIL
- security