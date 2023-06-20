Systems Analyst

Location: Bryanston
Package: R45 000pm

Role Purpose

The purpose of the role is to assist the overall Organisation’s business by:

  • Building business focused digital solutions
  • Migrate our existing technologies to modern cloud solutions

  • Instil quality in our products and processes.

  • To understand, design and drive the quality of the Core Services solution through quality by design.

  • To ensure that products and solutions delivered by organisation are of the highest quality.
  • To integrate seamlessly with the testing processes in order that thesoftware and solutions meet the business requirements.
  • To assist integration partners with technical queries on the services.

Description

  • Monitors, maintains, and upgrades applicable technology systems in the assigned area of responsibility, which includes quality assurance, problem solving, researching user issues, performing upgrades and maintenance, and implementing system modifications.
  • Writes and maintains user report programs based on the needs of internal customers.
  • Assist with supporting, troubleshooting, and upgrading applicable system infrastructures.
  • Assist in the project management for systems implementations, which may include: designing products, testing, implementing, reporting, reviewing finished products, and tracking performance and data quality.
  • Analyses business process issues and/or problems and provides consulting assistance to system users; conducts research on possible solutions and makes recommendations based on findings; develops proposals that outline feasibility and costs; suggests, designs, tests, implements, and evaluates solutions.
  • Provides technical end-user support, including researching user complaints, researching issues, answering technical questions, and/or assisting with application revisions.
  • Assist with monitoring and maintaining systems to ensure system integrity and security, which may include: duplicating and backing up data, managing user accounts and authorizations, maintaining software security, and/or performing other related activities.
  • Participate in project stand-ups or scrums
  • Working long hours and/or over weekends may be necessary from time to time, in order to meet project timelines. Own transport to and from work over these times is essential

Qualifications & Experience

  • Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, B. Com Informatics or other related technology degree) strongly preferred
  • 5 years experience in systems analysis
  • Experience with testing in agile projects
  • Experience in Healthcare domain strongly advantageous
  • Experience in TDD and BDD advantageous

Knowledge and Skills

  • Providing end-user support for complex problems
  • Creating system user documentation
  • Evaluating and designing new systems and applying them to new or existing business processes
  • Defining problems, collecting data, establishing facts, and drawing valid conclusions
  • Utilising computer technology used for communication, data gathering and reporting
  • Communicating technical information to a non-technical audience
  • Systems Thinking – the ability to see how parts interact with the whole (big picture thinking)
  • Effective documentation skills
  • XML, JSON and related technologies (including XSD, XSL etc.)
  • Software development exposure
  • Using and understanding databases
  • Detailed Windows operating system knowledge
  • Good understanding of PC hardware
  • Basic networking skills
  • Understand basic programming concepts

  • Familiarity with the principles of technical design and programming, both OO and procedural

  • UML – Use cases and, sequence and activity

  • BDD
  • SDLC
  • Risk identification
  • Behaviour of software systems
  • HCI principles
  • Organisation system and product knowledge would be advantageous

Behavioural Competence

  • Good problem solving skills
  • Very good verbal and written communication skills
  • Very good attention to detail
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Ability to keep the big picture in mind when designing solutions
  • Ability to manage personal delivery targets
  • Ability to identify risk and communicate it

  • High level analytical and problem solving skills, with a demonstrated ability to investigate complex issues and make informed decisions bout them when written guidelines are not necessarily available

  • Participate in the release process to ensure that solutions meet business requirements

  • Ability to build good relationships with colleagues you work closely with

e.g. Testers, Developers, Analysts, Product Managers, etc.

Desired Skills:

  • XML
  • JSON
  • UML
  • BDD
  • SDLC

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position