Systems Analyst – Gauteng Bryanston

Systems Analyst
Location: Bryanston
Package: R45 000pm
Role Purpose
The purpose of the role is to assist the overall Organisation’s business by:
- Building business focused digital solutions
- Migrate our existing technologies to modern cloud solutions
-
Instil quality in our products and processes.
-
To understand, design and drive the quality of the Core Services solution through quality by design.
- To ensure that products and solutions delivered by organisation are of the highest quality.
- To integrate seamlessly with the testing processes in order that thesoftware and solutions meet the business requirements.
- To assist integration partners with technical queries on the services.
Description
- Monitors, maintains, and upgrades applicable technology systems in the assigned area of responsibility, which includes quality assurance, problem solving, researching user issues, performing upgrades and maintenance, and implementing system modifications.
- Writes and maintains user report programs based on the needs of internal customers.
- Assist with supporting, troubleshooting, and upgrading applicable system infrastructures.
- Assist in the project management for systems implementations, which may include: designing products, testing, implementing, reporting, reviewing finished products, and tracking performance and data quality.
- Analyses business process issues and/or problems and provides consulting assistance to system users; conducts research on possible solutions and makes recommendations based on findings; develops proposals that outline feasibility and costs; suggests, designs, tests, implements, and evaluates solutions.
- Provides technical end-user support, including researching user complaints, researching issues, answering technical questions, and/or assisting with application revisions.
- Assist with monitoring and maintaining systems to ensure system integrity and security, which may include: duplicating and backing up data, managing user accounts and authorizations, maintaining software security, and/or performing other related activities.
- Participate in project stand-ups or scrums
- Working long hours and/or over weekends may be necessary from time to time, in order to meet project timelines. Own transport to and from work over these times is essential
Qualifications & Experience
- Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, B. Com Informatics or other related technology degree) strongly preferred
- 5 years experience in systems analysis
- Experience with testing in agile projects
- Experience in Healthcare domain strongly advantageous
- Experience in TDD and BDD advantageous
Knowledge and Skills
- Providing end-user support for complex problems
- Creating system user documentation
- Evaluating and designing new systems and applying them to new or existing business processes
- Defining problems, collecting data, establishing facts, and drawing valid conclusions
- Utilising computer technology used for communication, data gathering and reporting
- Communicating technical information to a non-technical audience
- Systems Thinking – the ability to see how parts interact with the whole (big picture thinking)
- Effective documentation skills
- XML, JSON and related technologies (including XSD, XSL etc.)
- Software development exposure
- Using and understanding databases
- Detailed Windows operating system knowledge
- Good understanding of PC hardware
- Basic networking skills
- Understand basic programming concepts
-
Familiarity with the principles of technical design and programming, both OO and procedural
-
UML – Use cases and, sequence and activity
- BDD
- SDLC
- Risk identification
- Behaviour of software systems
- HCI principles
- Organisation system and product knowledge would be advantageous
Behavioural Competence
- Good problem solving skills
- Very good verbal and written communication skills
- Very good attention to detail
- Ability to work under pressure
- Ability to keep the big picture in mind when designing solutions
- Ability to manage personal delivery targets
- Ability to identify risk and communicate it
-
High level analytical and problem solving skills, with a demonstrated ability to investigate complex issues and make informed decisions bout them when written guidelines are not necessarily available
-
Participate in the release process to ensure that solutions meet business requirements
-
Ability to build good relationships with colleagues you work closely with
e.g. Testers, Developers, Analysts, Product Managers, etc.
Desired Skills:
- XML
- JSON
- UML
- BDD
- SDLC
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree