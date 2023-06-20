Systems Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

A leading HealthTech platform company with a culture based on strong values, accountability, collaboration and no politics, is looking for a Systems Analyst. Our client believes in transforming healthcare to enhance people’s lives and they find creative ways to make healthcare more affordable and accessible to everyone – all through tech. The company is a thriving and growing company that rewards great performance and offers wide and varied growth opportunities.

The purpose of the role is to assist in building business focused digital solutions, to migrate the existing technologies to modern cloud solutions and to instil quality in products and processes.

The primary focus of this role is to understand, design and drive the quality of the business’s core solution through quality by design. This involves integrating seamlessly with the testing processes and assisting integration partners with technical queries on the services.

Your duties will include and are not limited to:

Monitor, maintain, and upgrade applicable technology systems which includes quality assurance, problem solving, researching user issues, performing upgrades and maintenance, and implementing system modifications.

Write and maintain user report programs based on the needs of internal customers.

Assist with supporting, troubleshooting, and upgrading applicable system infrastructures.

Assist in the project management for systems implementations, which may include: designing products, testing, implementing, reporting, reviewing finished products, and tracking performance and data quality.

Analyse business process issues and/or problems and provide consulting assistance to system users.

Conduct research on possible solutions and make recommendations based on findings.

Develop proposals that outline feasibility and costs

Suggest, design, test, implements, and evaluate solutions.

Provide technical end-user support, including researching user complaints, researching issues, answering technical questions, and/or assisting with application revisions.

Assist with monitoring and maintaining systems to ensure system integrity and security, which may include: duplicating and backing up data, managing user accounts and authorizations, maintaining software security, and/or performing other related activities.

Participate in project stand-ups or scrums

Working long hours and/or over weekends may be necessary from time to time, in order to meet project timelines.

Own transport is essential

Qualifications & Experience

Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, B. Com Informatics or other related technology degree)

5 years experience in systems analysis

Experience with testing in agile projects

Experience in TDD and BDD advantageous

Knowledge and Skills

Providing end-user support for complex problems

Creating system user documentation

Evaluating and designing new systems and applying them to new or existing business processes

Defining problems, collecting data, establishing facts, and drawing valid conclusions

Utilising computer technology used for communication, data gathering and reporting

Communicating technical information to a non-technical audience

Systems Thinking – the ability to see how parts interact with the whole (big picture thinking)

Effective documentation skills

XML, JSON and related technologies (including XSD, XSL etc.)

Software development exposure

Using and understanding databases

Detailed Windows operating system knowledge

Good understanding of PC hardware

Basic networking skills

Understand basic programming concepts

Familiarity with the principles of technical design and programming, both OO and procedural

UML – Use cases and, sequence and activity

BDD

SDLC

Risk identification

Behaviour of software systems

HCI principles

Good problem solving skills

Very good verbal and written communication skills

Very good attention to detail

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to keep the big picture in mind when designing solutions

Ability to manage personal delivery targets

Ability to identify risk and communicate it

High level analytical and problem solving skills, with a demonstrated ability to investigate complex issues and make informed decisions about them when written guidelines are not necessarily available

Participate in the release process to ensure that solutions meet business requirements

Ability to build good relationships with colleagues you work closely with

SALARY DISCLAIMER: The advertised salary range is merely a guideline to attract a range of potentially suitable candidates to the advertised position. It is the prerogative of the future employer to offer a candidate any market related remuneration package in line with the candidate’s qualifications, skills and level of experience.e.g. Testers, Developers, Analysts, Product Managers, etc.

? Great team player

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Quality Assurance

QA

