Systems Integration specialist

Our client is looking for a Systems Integration Specialist on a 6 months contract for a project in the North West.

This role is to participate in the planning, coordination, and solution development and implementation activities related to the integration of applications and technologies within the organizations application integration environment.

Responsibilities

Participate in and/or lead, the planning of integration projects.

Design, develop, and deploy integration solutions within the organization’s architectural principles, policies, and guidelines.

Provide integration environment technical knowledge and experience during the planning, execution, and management of integrating new applications into the existing application environment.

Provide integration environment technical knowledge and experience during the planning, execution, and management of integrating new application integration technologies into the existing environment.

Identify and resolve system integration issues.

Assist with problem determination and resolution efforts when operational issues with integration solutions arise.

Develop standards, processes, and document to support and facilitate integration projects and initiatives.

Research and make recommendations on integration products and services.

Develop an understanding of existing and new administrative software systems.

Build relationships with vendors of application software deployed in the organization to both learn about and provide feedback on their technical integration capabilities.

Continually develop skills in the integration technologies in place in the AI environment, as well as staying informed on new developments in integration technology.

Implement audit, logging, and monitoring solutions of integration systems.

Assist with identifying opportunities to enhance or improve business processes via integration, or, as necessary, minimize the impact of integration on those processes.

Manage data hygiene for all administrative application systems.

Assess existing workflow and procedures to identify and remedy source of downstream data inconsistencies.

Where necessary, provide guidance to other Applications Department members.

Expereince

Experience with business and technical requirements analysis, business process modeling/mapping and methodology development, and data mapping.

Extensive experience with core software applications, including Microsoft Dynamics GP, PowerCampus, PowerFAIDS, Canvas.

Technically fluent in at least one programming language.

Direct, hands-on experience with automated integration tools, including Microsoft SQL Data Transformation Services, Microsoft SQL Server Integration Services, PowerShell, Transact SQL.

Extensive knowledge of relational database design and management techniques, especially with Microsoft SQL Server.

Confidence and experience with API protocols and schemas such as SOAP and REST.

Experience with securing integration scenarios using appropriate authentication, authorization, non-repudiation, and data encryption methods.

Strong knowledge of system and software quality assurance best practices and methodologies.

Understanding of end-user needs and requirements.

Excellent understanding of the organization’s goals and objectives.

Desired Skills:

Desired Qualification Level:

