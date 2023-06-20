TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS ARCHITECT with C# and D365 – Remote (BRYANSTON) @ R1.3M PER ANNUM – Gauteng Bryanston

NEW WORK IN at our most sought after and leading Microsoft Partner consultancy/ dev house, providing turnkey IT solutions. They are looking for a specialised tech Architect who is skilled in Microsoft Dynamics. You will be joining a global innovative hub who are passionate about digital transformation and simplifying complexity through tech innovation.

This is a world class environment, where you will find innovative Greenfields work. If you have the ability to think on your feet and anticipate issues and solutions, while finding ways to solve the problem, then this is your chance to join an awesome team of developers driving and embracing a People-First approach in everything that they do.

This is what you need to land an interview:

10+ years deep experience in C# .NET coding.

2+ years in design and Architecture

Knowledge of scripting tools such as PowerShell

Knowledge of the underlying technologies such as Windows Server, Active Directory, DNS, SQL Server, and TCP/IP

Extensive experience in the Microsoft Dynamics / D365 space OR Microsoft Azure

Up-to-date knowledge of Solutions applications

Up-to-date in-depth knowledge of infrastructure and various technologies to enable the Solutions success of project requirements

Good knowledge of quality standards, legislation, and best practice

Good communication with clients/operational managers

Strong problem-solving skills

Ability to think ahead and anticipate problems, issues and solutions.

Qualifications:

TOGAF certified and hold current Microsoft D365 certification

