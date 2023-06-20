Test Analyst at Universal Healthcare

PURPOSE OF THE JOB
To test and evaluate technical development components. Identify potential weaknesses in the organization’s processes and products and ensure that things work as they should by performing various tests and documenting their findings. This role will work as part of a larger team with the goal of ensuring quality, product performance, and excellence in operations, Identify inefficiencies or deterrents to workflow, as well as proposing solutions. The Test Analyst will be responsible for testing, analysing, and compiling data, as well as generating reports.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Test Planning and estimation
- Analysis and Design of Test Cases
- Test Execution
- Defect Management
- User Training & Handover
- Documentation and Administration
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS
- Matric – required
- Tertiary education – BSc or BCom Informatics/IT or Computer Science or similar preferred
- Testing certifications (ISTQB Foundation/Advanced), – required
BACKGROUND EXPERIENCE
- Proficiency with the following programs is required:
- Programming background is an advantage – e.g. PHP, Cobol, RPG, Delphi, C# , C++, Java, VB, Python
- Working knowledge of a scripting language is advantageous
- Working knowledge of XML is advantageous
- Working knowledge of integrated systems architecture (e.g. front-end vs. back-end. Client vs. server, two-tier and three-tier systems, real-time vs. batch, etc.) is required
- Working knowledge of networks and different communication devices are essential
- DB experience in some of the following areas will be advantageous:
- SQL query experience
- Working knowledge of database functionality and application
- Working knowledge of flow diagrams and creating them.
- Working knowledge of various software packages AND how they can be integrated:
- MS Word(advanced), MS Excel, MS Projects, Visio, Client Access , SQL Explorer or related
- MS Outlook (e-mail, meeting scheduling etc.) ODBC and BDE an advantage
- Exposure to testing methodologies, Test Case design experience, Project planning – testing
- Working with code sets e.g. X12 ; CPT4; ICD-9; HCPCS, others is advantageous
- Testing HTML
PLATFORM EXPERIENCE
- Iseries
- Stratus
- Linux – Administration and user knowledge
- Unix
- Windows
BUSINESS EXPERIENCE
The following will be an advantage to have:
- Claims Processing Systems – Medical / Banking or Insurance Industry
- Preferably on line real time environment experience
INTERNAL RELATIONSHIPS
- IT Development Team Leads
- IT Developers
- IT Implementation Manager
- Test Analysts
- Business Analysts
- Project Managers
- Functional Managers
- Sub Project Managers
EXTERNAL RELATIONSHIPS
- Funders
- Providers
- Industry Partners
DIMENSIONS (IN PRIORITY)
Technical / Professional Knowledge and Skills:
- Actively participates in learning activities
- Quickly gains knowledge, understanding, and skill
- Applies knowledge or skill
- Planning & Organising
- Prioritizes
- Determines tasks and resources
- Schedules
- Leverages resources
- Stays focused
- Quality Orientation
- Follow procedures
- Ensures High Quality
- Takes Action
- Work Standards
- Follow procedures
- Ensure high-quality output
- Takes action
- Decision Making
- Identifies issues, problems, and opportunities
- Gather information
- Interprets information
- Generates alternatives
- Chooses appropriate action
- Commits to action
- Involves others
- Follow Up
- Communicate Time frames
- Gathers appropriate information
- Evaluates results
- Information Monitoring
- Identify monitoring needs
- Develops monitoring system
- Implements tracking systems
- Reviews data
- Coaching
- Clarifies Issues on hand
- Explains and Demonstrates
- Provides feedback and reinforcement
- Uses key principles, good interpersonal skills
Work Requirements
- The position will be based in Sunninghill.
- Own transport essential
- Some travel may be required for the purpose of meeting with clients, stakeholders, or off-site personnel/management.
- Willingness to work long hours when required is a requirement.
REMUNERATION
- A competitive salary and benefits will be negotiated, consistent with experience and the role and responsibilities of the position.
THE EMPLOYMENT EQUITY APPROACH OF UNIVERSAL HEALTHCARE BROADLY AIMS TO:
- Foster diversity in the workplace.
- Promote equal opportunity and fair treatment in employment through the elimination of all forms of unfair discrimination.
Desired Skills:
- XML
- sql
- HTML
- java
- php
- cobal
- Regression Testing
- ISTQB
- End to End Testing
- Test Cases
- Test Scripts
- Defect Management
- Test scenarios
- Test Execution
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 1 to 2 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Universal Healthcare is a fully independent company, which is owner-managed by an entrepreneurial team with a passion for excellence and the strategic vision to deliver sustainable, leading-edge healthcare solutions.
Touching the lives of 10 million people, both locally and internationally, Universal Healthcare is South Africa’s fastest growing healthcare brand and an organization known for delivering world-class service.
Our full suite of integrated services fulfills the needs of major medical schemes, health plans and a growing list of blue chip corporate healthcare clients. Universal Healthcare’s end-to-end client-focused service offering provides sound value within the highly complex and dynamic healthcare environment.
As a fully accredited, full-service third party administrator and managed care organisation with a proven track record, we are established leaders in the provision of evidence-based, integrated healthcare solutions aligned to international best practice.