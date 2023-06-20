Test Analyst at Universal Healthcare – Gauteng Sunninghill

PURPOSE OF THE JOB

To test and evaluate technical development components. Identify potential weaknesses in the organization’s processes and products and ensure that things work as they should by performing various tests and documenting their findings. This role will work as part of a larger team with the goal of ensuring quality, product performance, and excellence in operations, Identify inefficiencies or deterrents to workflow, as well as proposing solutions. The Test Analyst will be responsible for testing, analysing, and compiling data, as well as generating reports.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Test Planning and estimation

Analysis and Design of Test Cases

Test Execution

Defect Management

User Training & Handover

Documentation and Administration

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Matric – required

Tertiary education – BSc or BCom Informatics/IT or Computer Science or similar preferred

Testing certifications (ISTQB Foundation/Advanced), – required

BACKGROUND EXPERIENCE

Proficiency with the following programs is required:

Programming background is an advantage – e.g. PHP, Cobol, RPG, Delphi, C# , C++, Java, VB, Python

Working knowledge of a scripting language is advantageous

Working knowledge of XML is advantageous

Working knowledge of integrated systems architecture (e.g. front-end vs. back-end. Client vs. server, two-tier and three-tier systems, real-time vs. batch, etc.) is required

Working knowledge of networks and different communication devices are essential

DB experience in some of the following areas will be advantageous:

SQL query experience

Working knowledge of database functionality and application

Working knowledge of flow diagrams and creating them.

Working knowledge of various software packages AND how they can be integrated:

MS Word(advanced), MS Excel, MS Projects, Visio, Client Access , SQL Explorer or related

MS Outlook (e-mail, meeting scheduling etc.) ODBC and BDE an advantage

Exposure to testing methodologies, Test Case design experience, Project planning – testing

Working with code sets e.g. X12 ; CPT4; ICD-9; HCPCS, others is advantageous

Testing HTML

PLATFORM EXPERIENCE

Iseries

Stratus

Linux – Administration and user knowledge

Unix

Windows

BUSINESS EXPERIENCE

The following will be an advantage to have:

Claims Processing Systems – Medical / Banking or Insurance Industry

Preferably on line real time environment experience

INTERNAL RELATIONSHIPS

IT Development Team Leads

IT Developers

IT Implementation Manager

Test Analysts

Business Analysts

Project Managers

Functional Managers

Sub Project Managers

EXTERNAL RELATIONSHIPS

Funders

Providers

Industry Partners

DIMENSIONS (IN PRIORITY)

Technical / Professional Knowledge and Skills:

Actively participates in learning activities

Quickly gains knowledge, understanding, and skill

Applies knowledge or skill

Planning & Organising

Prioritizes

Determines tasks and resources

Schedules

Leverages resources

Stays focused

Quality Orientation

Follow procedures

Ensures High Quality

Takes Action

Work Standards

Follow procedures

Ensure high-quality output

Takes action

Decision Making

Identifies issues, problems, and opportunities

Gather information

Interprets information

Generates alternatives

Chooses appropriate action

Commits to action

Involves others

Follow Up

Communicate Time frames

Gathers appropriate information

Evaluates results

Information Monitoring

Identify monitoring needs

Develops monitoring system

Implements tracking systems

Reviews data

Coaching

Clarifies Issues on hand

Explains and Demonstrates

Provides feedback and reinforcement

Uses key principles, good interpersonal skills

Work Requirements

The position will be based in Sunninghill.

Own transport essential

Some travel may be required for the purpose of meeting with clients, stakeholders, or off-site personnel/management.

Willingness to work long hours when required is a requirement.

REMUNERATION

A competitive salary and benefits will be negotiated, consistent with experience and the role and responsibilities of the position.

THE EMPLOYMENT EQUITY APPROACH OF UNIVERSAL HEALTHCARE BROADLY AIMS TO:

Foster diversity in the workplace.

Promote equal opportunity and fair treatment in employment through the elimination of all forms of unfair discrimination.

Desired Skills:

XML

sql

HTML

java

php

cobal

Regression Testing

ISTQB

End to End Testing

Test Cases

Test Scripts

Defect Management

Test scenarios

Test Execution

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Universal Healthcare is a fully independent company, which is owner-managed by an entrepreneurial team with a passion for excellence and the strategic vision to deliver sustainable, leading-edge healthcare solutions.

Touching the lives of 10 million people, both locally and internationally, Universal Healthcare is South Africa’s fastest growing healthcare brand and an organization known for delivering world-class service.

Our full suite of integrated services fulfills the needs of major medical schemes, health plans and a growing list of blue chip corporate healthcare clients. Universal Healthcare’s end-to-end client-focused service offering provides sound value within the highly complex and dynamic healthcare environment.

As a fully accredited, full-service third party administrator and managed care organisation with a proven track record, we are established leaders in the provision of evidence-based, integrated healthcare solutions aligned to international best practice.

Learn more/Apply for this position