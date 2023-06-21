AMD expands commercial portfolio

AMD has announced its new Ryzen PRO 7040 Series Mobile processors, bringing advanced and power efficient x86 processors to more premium Windows 11 business laptops and mobile workstations.

With “Zen 4” architecture, AMD RDNA 3 integrated graphics, AMD PRO technologies, and Ryzen AI on select models, the Ryzen PRO 7040 Series processors are purposefully designed to meet the demands of the modern workforce.

Further expanding its commercial lineup, AMD also announced the Ryzen PRO 7000 Series processors for desktop, bringing “Zen 4” and AMD RDNA 2 integrated graphics to professional desktop users.

“More than half (52%) of IT managers surveyed say they don’t have the proper technology infrastructure needed to handle AI workloads,” says Matthew Unangst, senior director: commercial client and workstation at AMD.

“The new Ryzen PRO 7040 Series pairs incredible performance and battery life to meet the needs of today’s workforce, while also offering a new dedicated AI engine on select models, to help meet the demands of the AI transformation.”

AMD Ryzen PRO 7040 Series Processors for Mobile with Ryzen AI

Built on 4nm technology and featuring up to 8 “Zen 4” cores and RDNA 3 integrated graphics, the AMD Ryzen PRO 7040 Series processors enable performance and efficiency for business applications, with the Ryzen 7 PRO 7840U processor offering an average 17% increase in performance over the x86 competition.

The AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 7840U processor offers up to 18% higher CPU performance4 and up to 15% better battery life while video conferencing, compared to an Apple M2 Pro processor.

Select AMD Ryzen PRO 7040 Series processors feature Ryzen AI, the world’s first integrated AI engine on an x86 processor. This AI engine revolutionizes business laptops by enabling premium AI experiences. It offers immersive collaboration experiences on platforms like Microsoft Teams and other leading video conferencing applications. Going forward, it is expected to bring unique advantages in next-gen collaboration, creation, productivity, predictive UI, and AI powered security features. Ryzen AI helps equip select laptops for the future of work with AI.

“Microsoft and AMD have worked closely to enable Ryzen AI in prominent Windows features like Windows Studio Effects,” says Pavan Davuluri, corporate vice-president: Windows Silicon and System Integration at Microsoft. “We truly believe that AI is going to reinvent how our customers do everything on Windows and the introduction of these Ryzen AI technology-enabled business laptops is the next step toward unlocking a superior experience.”

Perfect for a hybrid and on-the-go workforce, the AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 7840U processor provides productivity and virtual collaboration, with up to 29% better performance per watt compared to the competition while running the Procyon Overall benchmark and simultaneously using Microsoft Teams. Additionally, while videoconferencing on Microsoft Teams, the Ryzen PRO 7840U processor offers up to 70% longer battery life than the competition.

AMD Ryzen PRO 7000 Series Processors for Desktop

The new Ryzen PRO 7000 Series processors feature up to 12 high efficiency “Zen4” cores with up to 5,4GHz boost frequency,10 supported by RDNA 2 architecture-based integrated graphics to deliver leading performance for professional workloads – including up to a 48% increase on a Ryzen 5 PRO 7645 processor in PCMark 10 productivity and creation workloads over the competition.

Built on the AMD Socket AM5 platform, these processors offer support for the latest technologies, including DDR5 memory, up to PCIe 5.0 storage, and ultra-fast WiFi 6E, providing professionals a new level of responsiveness, speed and efficiency.

Equipped with a full suite of enterprise-grade manageability and security features, AMD Ryzen processors with PRO technologies help ensure PCs perform reliably, with security features included to allow for accelerated productivity and enhanced collaboration.

AMD PRO Technologies

With AMD PRO technologies, every processor in the Ryzen PRO 7000 Series delivers a suite of essential technologies for IT-managed business environments. Designed with today’s hybrid workforce in mind, these new processors provide the enterprise-grade multi-layered security features – including AMD Memory Guard, Secured-core PC, and chip-to-cloud security technology enabled by Microsoft Pluton – simplified deployment and manageability, and the quality assurance that business and IT decisionmakers demand.

Commercial Systems from Leading OEMs Coming Soon

Beginning this month, enterprise customers will be able to purchase Ryzen PRO processor-based systems from top PC vendors including HP and Lenovo.

“Today’s hybrid workers need to feel empowered to break free from traditional workspaces and confidently create, collaborate, and connect from anywhere with the right devices,” says Guayente Sanmartin, global head of commercial systems and displays solutions at HP Inc. “Together with AMD, HP is redefining hybrid flexibility in the workplace. By delivering an outstanding combination of performance and power efficiency, we are enabling hybrid professionals to transition seamlessly and work untethered on real-world tasks for longer than ever before, experiencing as much as up to a 22% improvement in system performance.”

“At Lenovo, we have a strong tradition of equipping our enterprise customers with state-of-the-art mobile technologies that deliver leadership performance and revolutionary features,” says Tom Butler, executive director: worldwide commercial portfolio and product management at Lenovo. “AMD Ryzen PRO 7040 Series processors will power many of our latest ThinkPad laptops, delivering computing experiences that push the boundaries of what is possible with a business laptop thanks to incredibly fast and efficient performance as well as next-gen features such as Ryzen AI technology.”