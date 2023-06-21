Angular Developer

12 month contract role

Hybrid working – 1 day per week in the office based in Sandton

Responsibilities

1. Design, Develop and Maintain a suite of Angular/WebApi applications.

2. Recommend patterns and technologies to wider team

3. Liaise with project owners to help define business requirements.

4. Participate in code reviews across all project teams

Technical Skills Required

? 7+ years’ experience developing scalable web applications.

? Knowledge of Angular 8+

? Angular 4+

? Experience with state management using Redux Patterns

? Experience coding in a modern web stack

? Knowledge of front end testing frameworks

? Typescript / JavaScript ES6+

? Experience with RESTful APIs (Swagger, Open API)

? CI / CD

? Bootstrap 4+

? CSS/SCSS

? HTML5

? Angular Material / Material Design (optional)

? Azure DevOps (optional)

? Must have 3+ years of experience with Angular

? 2+ years of experience with Springboot

? 5+ years of working knowledge with: – HTML5, CSS3, SASS, JavaScript, TypeScript, Angular JS,

? REST Web Services, Data Binding

? React, Angular, Git, Jenkins and CI/CD server

? – Experience using Agile methodologies for developing application

Desired Skills:

angular

springboot

