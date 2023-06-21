AWS/Azure Dev Ops Engineer

Our client is a leading software company specializing in developing cutting-edge solutions for the healthcare, hospitality, and financial services industries, among others. We take pride in our commitment to delivery, growth, and ethics, and we foster a culture of passion and excellence. With a strong emphasis on work-life balance, we offer a hybrid working environment and generous leave policies to ensure our employees’ well-being. Our software solutions are widely used and trusted, and you may have already interacted with our software without even realizing it.

Key Responsibilities:

Lead or drive the implementation of AWS infrastructure as code including CI/CD elements

Develop high quality software solutions using AWS Serverless Technologies and JavaScript/React

Apply general design patterns and paradigms to deliver technical solutions

Collaborate with others to design and deliver holistic secure solutions

Work with a range of complex systems

Work with a variety of platforms and application

Work with complex infrastructure

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather and analyze requirements, design software solutions, and implement robust and scalable applications.

Develop efficient and maintainable code, adhering to best practices and coding standards.

Collaborate with team members to continually improve software development processes and enhance team productivity.

This is not a pure infrastructure-related role – general programming experience and knowledge of ReSTful API implementation are essential

Tech Stack:

JavaScript/NodeJS,

AWS (Networking (VPC),

EC2,

CloudFormation/CDK,

RDS,

OpenSearch (ELK),

Lamda,

DynamoDB),

Azure DevOps,

API Implementation (WSO2 preferred) Other Skills:

Have worked as a developer with DevOps CI/CD experience for at least 5 years

Have solid Java and JavaScript/TypeScript with React and/or Java development experience

Have experience in developing ReSTful APIs using JavaScript/NodeJS or Java

Have worked with and implemented APIs on an API Gateway technology (WSO2 preferred)

Be experienced in implementing Azure DevOps deployment pipelines

Minimum of 3 years hands-on experience with AWS based implementations

Current (still valid) AWS Certification(s) at associate level or higher

Have deep experience working in headless Linux environments

Ideally you have worked on some large complex technical projects

Preferred experience but not essential Financial Services or Banking experiences

Be willing to contribute to the design of solutions

Be able to master a complex and dynamic technical environment

Have a flair for operating across a broad technical landscape

Be adept at working with highly skilled technical people

Aptitude for dealing with organisational change

Maintain compliance with governance requirements

Be able to research and figure things out

Be able to work both independently and as part of a team Qualifications

Desired Skills:

AWS

Lamda

Javascript

NodeJS

Azure DevOps

API Implementation

EC2

CloudFormation

OpenSearch

