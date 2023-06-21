AWS/Azure Dev Ops Engineer

Jun 21, 2023

Our client is a leading software company specializing in developing cutting-edge solutions for the healthcare, hospitality, and financial services industries, among others. We take pride in our commitment to delivery, growth, and ethics, and we foster a culture of passion and excellence. With a strong emphasis on work-life balance, we offer a hybrid working environment and generous leave policies to ensure our employees’ well-being. Our software solutions are widely used and trusted, and you may have already interacted with our software without even realizing it.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Lead or drive the implementation of AWS infrastructure as code including CI/CD elements
  • Develop high quality software solutions using AWS Serverless Technologies and JavaScript/React
  • Apply general design patterns and paradigms to deliver technical solutions
  • Collaborate with others to design and deliver holistic secure solutions
  • Work with a range of complex systems
  • Work with a variety of platforms and application
  • Work with complex infrastructure
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather and analyze requirements, design software solutions, and implement robust and scalable applications.
  • Develop efficient and maintainable code, adhering to best practices and coding standards.
  • Collaborate with team members to continually improve software development processes and enhance team productivity.
  • This is not a pure infrastructure-related role – general programming experience and knowledge of ReSTful API implementation are essential

Tech Stack:

  • JavaScript/NodeJS,
  • AWS (Networking (VPC),
  • EC2,
  • CloudFormation/CDK,
  • RDS,
  • OpenSearch (ELK),
  • Lamda,
  • DynamoDB),
  • Azure DevOps,
  • API Implementation (WSO2 preferred) Other Skills:
  • Have worked as a developer with DevOps CI/CD experience for at least 5 years
  • Have solid Java and JavaScript/TypeScript with React and/or Java development experience
  • Have experience in developing ReSTful APIs using JavaScript/NodeJS or Java
  • Have worked with and implemented APIs on an API Gateway technology (WSO2 preferred)
  • Be experienced in implementing Azure DevOps deployment pipelines
  • Minimum of 3 years hands-on experience with AWS based implementations
  • Current (still valid) AWS Certification(s) at associate level or higher
  • Have deep experience working in headless Linux environments
  • Ideally you have worked on some large complex technical projects
  • Preferred experience but not essential Financial Services or Banking experiences
  • Be willing to contribute to the design of solutions
  • Be able to master a complex and dynamic technical environment
  • Have a flair for operating across a broad technical landscape
  • Be adept at working with highly skilled technical people
  • Aptitude for dealing with organisational change
  • Maintain compliance with governance requirements
  • Be able to research and figure things out
  • Be able to work both independently and as part of a team Qualifications

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • Lamda
  • Javascript
  • NodeJS
  • Azure DevOps
  • API Implementation
  • EC2
  • CloudFormation
  • OpenSearch

Learn more/Apply for this position