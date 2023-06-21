BI DBA: Integration Specialist – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a BI DBA: Integration Specialist to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
EE Candidates Only
Responsibilities
- Will be required to record or update client bi services and database information for accurate and complete record keeping of all services supplied
- Will be required to manage your workload via Atlasian Jira and Unicenter Service management task and tickets
- Will be required to use the database support site, which include
- Downloading software and patches
- Search for support notes
- Log and follow-up on support incidents
- Assist with the installation, creation, upgrade, monitoring and maintenance of the database environments
- Assist with the setup and management of BI database resilience and backup strategies
- Assist with the monitor of the BI database backups and perform ad-hoc back-ups tasks
- Assist with BI schema and virtual tables administration
- Assist development staff in BI database and BI development projects
- Perform regular processes (e.g., backups, restores, run scripts) in an accurate and timely manner
- Establish appropriate end-user BI database SSRS SSAS PBI access control levels and review reports
- Assist with BI database SSRS SSAS PBI access and performance issues
- Assist with the automation of regular BI database and BI tools support activities
- Should be able to use SQL queries and Scripting, SSIS SSRS SSAS PBI
- Setting business requirements for BI toolsets
- Translating business requirements into technical ones
- Leading BI software development, deployment, and maintenance with best practices and standards processes and documentation
- Report curation and data modelling
- Participation in data warehouse design
- Documenting manually or automated (BiExpress DocExpress ) contents in a data warehouse and meta-data storage
- Creating manual and automated (BiExpress DocExpress ) technical documentation for BI toolsets and deployments
- Analyze the new Client Integration requirements document and build for the BI project under your control
Experience
- College diploma or university degree in the field of computer science
- Work experience in SQL scripting
- Proven, demonstrable interest in DBMS such as SQL, Sap Hana, Teradata, Cloudera and Attunity replication
- Proven, demonstrable knowledge of SQL queries and scripting
- Proven, demonstrable interest in technology (servers, storage systems, networks, “no SQL” databases etc.)
- Proven, demonstrable knowledge of SQL BI offerings such as SSRS, SSIS and SSAS and Power BI
- Data warehouse and modelling experience is desirable
- C# knowledge or experience is desirable
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- SAP Hana
- Teradata
- Cloudera
- SSRS
- SSIS