My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a BI DBA: Integration Specialist to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

EE Candidates Only

Responsibilities

Will be required to record or update client bi services and database information for accurate and complete record keeping of all services supplied

Will be required to manage your workload via Atlasian Jira and Unicenter Service management task and tickets

Will be required to use the database support site, which include

Downloading software and patches

Search for support notes

Log and follow-up on support incidents

Assist with the installation, creation, upgrade, monitoring and maintenance of the database environments

Assist with the setup and management of BI database resilience and backup strategies

Assist with the monitor of the BI database backups and perform ad-hoc back-ups tasks

Assist with BI schema and virtual tables administration

Assist development staff in BI database and BI development projects

Perform regular processes (e.g., backups, restores, run scripts) in an accurate and timely manner

Establish appropriate end-user BI database SSRS SSAS PBI access control levels and review reports

Assist with BI database SSRS SSAS PBI access and performance issues

Assist with the automation of regular BI database and BI tools support activities

Should be able to use SQL queries and Scripting, SSIS SSRS SSAS PBI

Setting business requirements for BI toolsets

Translating business requirements into technical ones

Leading BI software development, deployment, and maintenance with best practices and standards processes and documentation

Report curation and data modelling

Participation in data warehouse design

Documenting manually or automated (BiExpress DocExpress ) contents in a data warehouse and meta-data storage

Creating manual and automated (BiExpress DocExpress ) technical documentation for BI toolsets and deployments

Analyze the new Client Integration requirements document and build for the BI project under your control

Experience

College diploma or university degree in the field of computer science

Work experience in SQL scripting

Proven, demonstrable interest in DBMS such as SQL, Sap Hana, Teradata, Cloudera and Attunity replication

Proven, demonstrable knowledge of SQL queries and scripting

Proven, demonstrable interest in technology (servers, storage systems, networks, “no SQL” databases etc.)

Proven, demonstrable knowledge of SQL BI offerings such as SSRS, SSIS and SSAS and Power BI

Data warehouse and modelling experience is desirable

C# knowledge or experience is desirable

