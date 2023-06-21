Business Analyst

Academic Knowledge:

Tertiary level qualification in a relevant field

Business Analysis Degree or Diploma

Testing principles and methodologies

Work Experience:

A minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst, with at least 2 years in a Senior Business Analyst Role

Multi project environment experience

Skills and Knowledge:

Knowledge of a diverse range of analysis methodologies e.g. UML/Agile

Good understanding of the Banking Industry (Loans/Payments would be beneficial)

Project management skills and knowledge

People management skills

Data analysis and mapping skills

Communication skills

Process mapping and re-engineering

Documentation skills

Testing tools and skills – planning, documentation, execution and reporting

Technical knowledge of the system development lifecycle (design, develop, code review, unit test) and SQL skills would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

Agile

Banking

Data Analysis

Project Management

SQL

Unified Modelling Language (UML)

About The Employer:

Our client consists of a team of experts that has extensive experience working with financial institutions to streamline their data management processes and ensure compliance with industry regulations.

