Business Analyst

Jun 21, 2023

Academic Knowledge:

  • Tertiary level qualification in a relevant field
  • Business Analysis Degree or Diploma
  • Testing principles and methodologies

Work Experience:

  • A minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst, with at least 2 years in a Senior Business Analyst Role
  • Multi project environment experience

Skills and Knowledge:

  • Knowledge of a diverse range of analysis methodologies e.g. UML/Agile
  • Good understanding of the Banking Industry (Loans/Payments would be beneficial)
  • Project management skills and knowledge
  • People management skills
  • Data analysis and mapping skills
  • Communication skills
  • Process mapping and re-engineering
  • Documentation skills
  • Testing tools and skills – planning, documentation, execution and reporting
  • Technical knowledge of the system development lifecycle (design, develop, code review, unit test) and SQL skills would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Banking
  • Data Analysis
  • Project Management
  • SQL
  • Unified Modelling Language (UML)

About The Employer:

Our client consists of a team of experts that has extensive experience working with financial institutions to streamline their data management processes and ensure compliance with industry regulations.

