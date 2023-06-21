Business Analyst – Gauteng Randburg

Academic Knowledge:
- Tertiary level qualification in a relevant field
- Business Analysis Degree or Diploma
- Testing principles and methodologies
Work Experience:
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst, with at least 2 years in a Senior Business Analyst Role
- Multi project environment experience
Skills and Knowledge:
- Knowledge of a diverse range of analysis methodologies e.g. UML/Agile
- Good understanding of the Banking Industry (Loans/Payments would be beneficial)
- Project management skills and knowledge
- People management skills
- Data analysis and mapping skills
- Communication skills
- Process mapping and re-engineering
- Documentation skills
- Testing tools and skills – planning, documentation, execution and reporting
- Technical knowledge of the system development lifecycle (design, develop, code review, unit test) and SQL skills would be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Banking
- Data Analysis
- Project Management
- SQL
- Unified Modelling Language (UML)
About The Employer:
Our client consists of a team of experts that has extensive experience working with financial institutions to streamline their data management processes and ensure compliance with industry regulations.