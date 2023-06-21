Business Intelligence Developer

Looking for an outstanding BI Developer. As a BI Developer, your role will primarily involve developing and maintaining business intelligence solutions using the Azure platform. You will be responsible for creating interactive dashboards, reports, and data visualisations that enable data-driven decision-making across the organisation.

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

PowerBI

ETL

Azure

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

