Front – End Developer at Reverside – Gauteng Johannesburg

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base. We are looking for a qualified Front-end developer to join our IT team with 7+ years should be strong in Angular and should be competent in Java. Candidate will be responsible for building the ‘client-side’ of our web applications. Should be able to translate our company and customer needs into functional and appealing interactive applications. If candidate is interested in creating a user-friendly environment by writing code and moving forward in your career, then this job is for you. We expect you to be a tech-savvy professional, who is curious about new digital technologies and aspires to combine usability with visual design. Ultimately, you should be able to create a functional and attractive digital environment for our company, ensuring a great user experience.

Requirements

Excellent analytical and multitasking skills.

Proven work experience as a Front-end developer.

Hands on experience with markup languages.

Experience with Angular, Java, JavaScript, CSS and jQuery.

Familiarity with browser testing and debugging.

In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development, and deployment).

Knowledge of SEO principles.

Familiarity with software like Adobe Suite, Photoshop, and content management systems.

An ability to perform well in a fast-paced environment.

Front End Developer skills and qualifications

Proficiency in website programming languages such as HTML, CSS, Java, JavaScript and strong in Angular.

Understanding of key website design principles and SEO optimization.

Ability to use client input to create functional, creative, and user-friendly webpages.

Ability to test and debug websites.

Analytical and detail oriented.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Advanced problem-solving skills.

Desired Skills:

HTML

CSS

Java

JavaScript

Angular

jQuery

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

