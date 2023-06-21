Front – End Developer at Reverside – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 21, 2023

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base. We are looking for a qualified Front-end developer to join our IT team with 7+ years should be strong in Angular and should be competent in Java. Candidate will be responsible for building the ‘client-side’ of our web applications. Should be able to translate our company and customer needs into functional and appealing interactive applications. If candidate is interested in creating a user-friendly environment by writing code and moving forward in your career, then this job is for you. We expect you to be a tech-savvy professional, who is curious about new digital technologies and aspires to combine usability with visual design. Ultimately, you should be able to create a functional and attractive digital environment for our company, ensuring a great user experience.

Requirements

  • Excellent analytical and multitasking skills.
  • Proven work experience as a Front-end developer.
  • Hands on experience with markup languages.
  • Experience with Angular, Java, JavaScript, CSS and jQuery.
  • Familiarity with browser testing and debugging.
  • In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development, and deployment).
  • Knowledge of SEO principles.
  • Familiarity with software like Adobe Suite, Photoshop, and content management systems.
  • An ability to perform well in a fast-paced environment.
Front End Developer skills and qualifications

  • Proficiency in website programming languages such as HTML, CSS, Java, JavaScript and strong in Angular.
  • Understanding of key website design principles and SEO optimization.
  • Ability to use client input to create functional, creative, and user-friendly webpages.
  • Ability to test and debug websites.
  • Analytical and detail oriented.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
  • Advanced problem-solving skills.

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Java
  • JavaScript
  • Angular
  • jQuery

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

