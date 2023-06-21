Full-Stack C# Developer – (Western Cape) -Hybrid -R1Million at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A well-known corporate giant within the estate brokerage industry is looking for a well-organized, innovative self-starting C# developer to join their fast-growing team. If you are analytical collaborator that enjoys attention to detail, then this position might just be for you, APPLY NOW!!
Knowledge and Skills Requirements
- Solid and demonstratable experience with HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, Bootstrap, and jQuery
- Extensive experiences using markup languages, JSON, XML and XSLT
- Excellent ability to perform browser testing and debugging
- Web Development Experience using MVC
- Web and Mobile User Interface Design experience
- Azure DevOps using TFS and GIT
- Solid understanding of user-interfaces layout aesthetics
- Education=Relevant tertiary qualification (BSc Computer Science, BCom IS, IS Diploma)
- At least 8 years’ experience as a Front-end Developer
Beneficial knowledge and skills
- Experience building scalable systems
- Knowledge of WPF, XAML and Xamarin Forms & Razor
- Experience developing Single Page Applications using either Angular, React and/or Blazor Web Assembly
- Exposure to Mobile Application development
- Experience in UX Design
Basic Responsibilities
- Maintain and improve various product user interfaces, applying best-of-breed web application principles and standards
- Ensure reusable, consistent approach and application of concepts across range of products
- Design and build responsive web systems
- Ensure applications for are optimized for maximum speed
- Collaborate with back-end developers and web designers to improve usability
- Document and update technical guides to ensure transfer of concepts and technologies to new or future developers
- Create quality mock-ups and prototypes to facilitate discussions for product features
- Help back-end developers with coding and troubleshooting
- Ensure high quality graphic standards and brand consistency
- Analyse requirements to ensure system build according to specifications
- Liaise and collaborate with team members and stakeholders to facilitate producing best-of-breed web applications
- Assist with the construction and approach to application Test Plans, as well as execute systems and program test plan to verify correct operation of completed system
- Conduct web-page performance testing and benchmarking
- Document and formalise completed work and practises applied to ensure code maintainability
- Actively keep abreast with and drive emerging technology and framework trends and emerging technologies
