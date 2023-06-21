Full-Stack C# Developer – (Western Cape) -Hybrid -R1Million at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A well-known corporate giant within the estate brokerage industry is looking for a well-organized, innovative self-starting C# developer to join their fast-growing team. If you are analytical collaborator that enjoys attention to detail, then this position might just be for you, APPLY NOW!!

Knowledge and Skills Requirements

Solid and demonstratable experience with HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, Bootstrap, and jQuery

Extensive experiences using markup languages, JSON, XML and XSLT

Excellent ability to perform browser testing and debugging

Web Development Experience using MVC

Web and Mobile User Interface Design experience

Azure DevOps using TFS and GIT

Solid understanding of user-interfaces layout aesthetics

Education=Relevant tertiary qualification (BSc Computer Science, BCom IS, IS Diploma)

At least 8 years’ experience as a Front-end Developer

Beneficial knowledge and skills

Experience building scalable systems

Knowledge of WPF, XAML and Xamarin Forms & Razor

Experience developing Single Page Applications using either Angular, React and/or Blazor Web Assembly

Exposure to Mobile Application development

Experience in UX Design

Basic Responsibilities

Maintain and improve various product user interfaces, applying best-of-breed web application principles and standards

Ensure reusable, consistent approach and application of concepts across range of products

Design and build responsive web systems

Ensure applications for are optimized for maximum speed

Collaborate with back-end developers and web designers to improve usability

Document and update technical guides to ensure transfer of concepts and technologies to new or future developers

Create quality mock-ups and prototypes to facilitate discussions for product features

Help back-end developers with coding and troubleshooting

Ensure high quality graphic standards and brand consistency

Analyse requirements to ensure system build according to specifications

Liaise and collaborate with team members and stakeholders to facilitate producing best-of-breed web applications

Assist with the construction and approach to application Test Plans, as well as execute systems and program test plan to verify correct operation of completed system

Conduct web-page performance testing and benchmarking

Document and formalise completed work and practises applied to ensure code maintainability

Actively keep abreast with and drive emerging technology and framework trends and emerging technologies

The Reference Number for this position is TV57285 which is a Permanent (Hybrid) position in

Western Cape offering a rate of R960K up to R1Million negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tanja at [Email Address Removed] or call her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

