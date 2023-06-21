Full-Stack C# Developer – (Western Cape) -Hybrid -R1Million at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Jun 21, 2023

A well-known corporate giant within the estate brokerage industry is looking for a well-organized, innovative self-starting C# developer to join their fast-growing team. If you are analytical collaborator that enjoys attention to detail, then this position might just be for you, APPLY NOW!!

Knowledge and Skills Requirements

  • Solid and demonstratable experience with HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, Bootstrap, and jQuery
  • Extensive experiences using markup languages, JSON, XML and XSLT
  • Excellent ability to perform browser testing and debugging
  • Web Development Experience using MVC
  • Web and Mobile User Interface Design experience
  • Azure DevOps using TFS and GIT
  • Solid understanding of user-interfaces layout aesthetics
  • Education=Relevant tertiary qualification (BSc Computer Science, BCom IS, IS Diploma)
  • At least 8 years’ experience as a Front-end Developer

Beneficial knowledge and skills

  • Experience building scalable systems
  • Knowledge of WPF, XAML and Xamarin Forms & Razor
  • Experience developing Single Page Applications using either Angular, React and/or Blazor Web Assembly
  • Exposure to Mobile Application development
  • Experience in UX Design

Basic Responsibilities

  • Maintain and improve various product user interfaces, applying best-of-breed web application principles and standards
  • Ensure reusable, consistent approach and application of concepts across range of products
  • Design and build responsive web systems
  • Ensure applications for are optimized for maximum speed
  • Collaborate with back-end developers and web designers to improve usability
  • Document and update technical guides to ensure transfer of concepts and technologies to new or future developers
  • Create quality mock-ups and prototypes to facilitate discussions for product features
  • Help back-end developers with coding and troubleshooting
  • Ensure high quality graphic standards and brand consistency
  • Analyse requirements to ensure system build according to specifications
  • Liaise and collaborate with team members and stakeholders to facilitate producing best-of-breed web applications
  • Assist with the construction and approach to application Test Plans, as well as execute systems and program test plan to verify correct operation of completed system
  • Conduct web-page performance testing and benchmarking
  • Document and formalise completed work and practises applied to ensure code maintainability
  • Actively keep abreast with and drive emerging technology and framework trends and emerging technologies

The Reference Number for this position is TV57285 which is a Permanent (Hybrid) position in
Western Cape offering a rate of R960K up to R1Million negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tanja at [Email Address Removed] or call her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

