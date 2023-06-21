Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Germiston

Salary: R70-80K CTC Permanent

Purpose of Position:

Complement Recruitment are recruiting for a Full Stack Developer for a permanent position is Elandsfontein, Germiston, Ekurhuleni, Gauteng. Applicants should work well in coordination with cross-functional team members to design, develop, and maintain bespoke solutions for our international organisation. The candidate must be comfortable working as part of a team while taking the initiative to take lead on new innovations and projects as we are currently migrating our legacy systems across to more current technology. This role reports directly to the Group CIO. The opportunity to work from home will be considered on individual and/or project basis.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree (or equivalent type Diploma) in Computer Programming, Computer Science, Or Information Technology.

Position is not remote, it is based on site in Elandsfontein, Germiston (08:00-17:00)

Minimum 6 years’ experience working in C#, .NET & .NET Core.

Full proficiency in both front end and back-end development (Blazer and DevExpress experience).

Web APIs, Queues and File Processing. (Beneficial)

South African Citizen with a clear criminal and credit record

Own reliable transport

Skills And Knowledge:

Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft SQL Server & SQL queries/stored procedures.

Good communication skills.

Good analytical, software design and problem-solving skills.

Java Script

Bootstrap

Postgres SQL

Good communication skills.

Duties:

Research, design, implement and maintain software programs and services.

Create and maintain SQL Server database tables, functions, and Stored Procedures.

Implementation of Unit testing for new software modules and services.

Determining operational practicality, identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications.

Working closely with other developers as well as business.

Assists in enforcement of development deadlines and schedules.

Prioritize multiple tasks effectively.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position