Intermediate Java Developers

Now hiring: Java Software Developers (typically 5+ years of experience)

Psybergate is currently hiring several intermediate to senior Java developers for permanent positions with the Psybergate Software team.

Our Minimum Requirements:

A Completed Tertiary Qualification in Computer Science, Engineering, Information Technology, or related fields

At least 4 years of hands-on experience using Java as a developer, software engineer, etc. Please note we may consider developers with more experience as well.

Completed IT Degree or other related fields

Understanding and everyday use of OO principles such as inheritance, interfaces, abstract classes, etc.

Understanding of and experience within the Agile development environment

What you will be doing:

Develop software based on technical design for our Internal Software Division as well as within external client projects

Keep abreast of new technologies/methodologies, business changes, and internal system changes in order to align system development with best practices and system architecture.

Design and code new software functionality using code that is scalable, readable, maintainable and re-usable.

Develop and maintain productive working relationships with peers and organizational and role players to achieve effective collaboration.

Maintain existing programmes, ensuring all errors are resolved and documented.

Advise and guide colleagues regarding effective business system analysis approaches and techniques.

Design solutions that eliminate reoccurrence of errors.

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service Self-management and teamwork (People).

Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders.

Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas.

What Technologies you will use:

Java

Back and Front End Development technologies

Object Orientated development and design

Additional Project Relevant Technologies

Why this is the right role for you and what you’ll get by working as part of the Psybergate software team:

Continuous professional and technical growth throughout your career

Training and development from your leadership team and colleagues throughout your employment to define your core software skills (Java/Spring/JEE, as well as how to make use of relevant tools, frameworks, and methodologies) in the full-stack space and build robust and relevant solutions for real-world business problems.

Informational sessions with our leadership team on a variety of soft skills such as professionalism in the IT industry, effective and engaging communications skills, increasing and maintaining productivity.

The Psybergate Culture and what we look for in our developers:

A passion for software development and problem-solving

The desire and commitment to grow yourself as an individual and an IT professional

The ability and drive to collaborate with your peers and learn from your seniors

Determination to be the best you can be

A willingness to own your career-growth, and to make the relevant sacrifices for your career-growth.

Further information is available on our website at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Java

Full-Stack Development

Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position