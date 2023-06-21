Intermediate SQL DBA (BI) – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Intermediate SQL DBA with BI to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

EE Candidates Only

Responsibilities

MS SQL

Working knowledge of SQL Server, Sound working knowledge of the operating system SQL reside on and SQL’s usage of underlying infrastructure

Knowledge of general database concepts

Understanding up to SQL Server 2017

Working knowledge and understanding of SQL 2012 to 2019

Working knowledge and sound understanding of all available products, services, and resources in the SQL Server suite of products

Knowledge to advise and execute on integration to the MS SQL environment including REST, SOAP, ODBC, JDBC, ODBO and other MSSQL supported connectors

MS Business Intelligence

GIT: Knowledge of code repositories and code management and their integration into IDE such as Visual Studio 2019

Visual Studio IDE knowledge in regard to BI toolsets (SSIS, SSRS, Database Projects)

SSIS: Support and develop project or package model ELT processes. Deploy to SSISDB / Catalog and environments

SSRS: Support and develop SSRS paginated reports with parametrization and integrate with stored procedures

SSAS: Support and develop tabular or dimensional models and deploy these models to environments

PBI: Support and develop PBI Models and deploy to various environments

Implementation of New Databases in line with design, including installation of DBMS

Assistance with database design together with Client

Design of supporting functions to ensure a functioning database (e.g. backup, replication, patching)

Design of supporting processes to ensure a functioning database (e.g. user access, performance monitoring

Response to analysis of Incidents of database

Perform patching of database

Troubleshooting of incidents and events up to second level

Escalation of performance, security or availability issues

Engage database vendor on troubleshooting urgent or complex incidents or events and troubleshoot till resolution

Responsible for the definition, creation and maintenance of Client application database structures

Analyze, test, and implement physical database designs supporting business applications

Ensure data recoverability, database availability, data integrity, agreed level of performance and capacity planning for physical databases

Research on latest practices related to the deployment and support of DBMS

Ensure maintenance plans and documentation are in place, re-visited and updated at least once quarterly or after changes impacting the application area

DBA performance enhancements

Process enhancements and improvements in supporting the database

Assist overall troubleshooting and incident resolution on group wide outages

Ensure documentation of database design and work practices (e.g. DR design, database design, installation instruction)

Reference best practices of DBMS reference documentation

Establish and execute policies to ensure data in database conform to Regulations and relevant company policies and the maintenance of data (including data deletion)

Create database scripts to assist in the operation of the database

Troubleshoot Security administration components including LDAP and Kerberos

User and security administration on the DBMS

Create and change users, assign and remove role assignments, perform password resets, lock and unlock accounts

Create and change security roles by adding and removing relevant permissions

Create, change, and troubleshoot analytical privileges (data dependent authorizations)

Troubleshoot security issues

Log reviews and ongoing reviews of user privileges to databases

Design and execute process required to promote code and structures between databases in line with SLDC and company policies

Create design and execute instructions for refresh of data in Dev and QA databases

Design, and set up of monitoring tools of the DBMS

Support application development teams in choosing and configuring database correctly in support of application performance and security

Support the Application Development Life Cycle and development approaches like Agile

Complete Jira development requests for SSIS SSRS SSAS PBI processes where required in the (IDP) Internal Data Platform with regards to Data Consumption, Capacity management and Billing pipelines.

Handle incident and support request with regards to SSIS SSRS SSAS PBI in the various environments

Deploy via change management processes, changes to SSIS SSRS SSAS PBI environments for our clients

Experience

Database Administration certification

IT Data Analysis

Database Knowledge

Database Security

Project Coordination

Risk Management

SQL Business Intelligence Development (SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, PBI)

Visual Studio

Git

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

SQL

SQL Server

GIT

SSIS

SSRS

SSAS

PBI

Learn more/Apply for this position