Intermediate SQL DBA (BI) – Western Cape Bellville

Responsibilities
- MS SQL
- Working knowledge of SQL Server, Sound working knowledge of the operating system SQL reside on and SQL’s usage of underlying infrastructure
- Knowledge of general database concepts
- Understanding up to SQL Server 2017
- Working knowledge and understanding of SQL 2012 to 2019
- Working knowledge and sound understanding of all available products, services, and resources in the SQL Server suite of products
- Knowledge to advise and execute on integration to the MS SQL environment including REST, SOAP, ODBC, JDBC, ODBO and other MSSQL supported connectors
- MS Business Intelligence
- GIT: Knowledge of code repositories and code management and their integration into IDE such as Visual Studio 2019
- Visual Studio IDE knowledge in regard to BI toolsets (SSIS, SSRS, Database Projects)
- SSIS: Support and develop project or package model ELT processes. Deploy to SSISDB / Catalog and environments
- SSRS: Support and develop SSRS paginated reports with parametrization and integrate with stored procedures
- SSAS: Support and develop tabular or dimensional models and deploy these models to environments
- PBI: Support and develop PBI Models and deploy to various environments
- Implementation of New Databases in line with design, including installation of DBMS
- Assistance with database design together with Client
- Design of supporting functions to ensure a functioning database (e.g. backup, replication, patching)
- Design of supporting processes to ensure a functioning database (e.g. user access, performance monitoring
- Response to analysis of Incidents of database
- Perform patching of database
- Troubleshooting of incidents and events up to second level
- Escalation of performance, security or availability issues
- Engage database vendor on troubleshooting urgent or complex incidents or events and troubleshoot till resolution
- Responsible for the definition, creation and maintenance of Client application database structures
- Analyze, test, and implement physical database designs supporting business applications
- Ensure data recoverability, database availability, data integrity, agreed level of performance and capacity planning for physical databases
- Research on latest practices related to the deployment and support of DBMS
- Ensure maintenance plans and documentation are in place, re-visited and updated at least once quarterly or after changes impacting the application area
- DBA performance enhancements
- Process enhancements and improvements in supporting the database
- Assist overall troubleshooting and incident resolution on group wide outages
- Ensure documentation of database design and work practices (e.g. DR design, database design, installation instruction)
- Reference best practices of DBMS reference documentation
- Establish and execute policies to ensure data in database conform to Regulations and relevant company policies and the maintenance of data (including data deletion)
- Create database scripts to assist in the operation of the database
- Troubleshoot Security administration components including LDAP and Kerberos
- User and security administration on the DBMS
- Create and change users, assign and remove role assignments, perform password resets, lock and unlock accounts
- Create and change security roles by adding and removing relevant permissions
- Create, change, and troubleshoot analytical privileges (data dependent authorizations)
- Troubleshoot security issues
- Log reviews and ongoing reviews of user privileges to databases
- Design and execute process required to promote code and structures between databases in line with SLDC and company policies
- Create design and execute instructions for refresh of data in Dev and QA databases
- Design, and set up of monitoring tools of the DBMS
- Support application development teams in choosing and configuring database correctly in support of application performance and security
- Support the Application Development Life Cycle and development approaches like Agile
- Complete Jira development requests for SSIS SSRS SSAS PBI processes where required in the (IDP) Internal Data Platform with regards to Data Consumption, Capacity management and Billing pipelines.
- Handle incident and support request with regards to SSIS SSRS SSAS PBI in the various environments
- Deploy via change management processes, changes to SSIS SSRS SSAS PBI environments for our clients
Experience
- Database Administration certification
- IT Data Analysis
- Database Knowledge
- Database Security
- Project Coordination
- Risk Management
- SQL Business Intelligence Development (SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, PBI)
- Visual Studio
- Git
