IT Developer (Java) – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for a Java Developer to join a dynamic Development team. This team is responsible for Point of Service (POS) and other Store facing applications. The successful candidate would join a team that strives to deliver sound applications to ensure the seamless operations of our Store applications.

The Store Operations Development Team develops and supports the applications that are used in our Stores. We maintain a wide range of systems, mostly Java based, ranging from Swing Thick Client through to Light Weight Web-app and Highly Available JEE deployments.

Development

• Coding

• Debugging and developer testing

• Code review

Analysis and Design

• Analysis of new requirements and issues to provide solutions

• Technical design

Support

• Supporting stores as part of the 3rd level of support. As this Team is responsible for Store applications, there is a degree of Operational support that needs to be carried out on a daily basis and this is about 15% of the time. The remaining time is allocated to analysis, design and development.

QUALIFICATIONS

• BSc in Information Systems or IS Tech diploma

EXPERIENCE / KNOWLEDGE

• 5 years development work experience

• XML, various APIs

• SQL, preferably Oracle

• Java SE, Java EE, (Web Frameworks, EJB, JMS)

• Application Server (Weblogic, Glassfish or Other)

• Spring

• Agile methodologies

Desired Skills:

APIs

Enterprise Java Beans (EJB)

Java

Oracle

Spring

WebLogic

XML

About The Employer:

Our client is an investment holding and management company which has been listed in the General Retailers sector on the JSE and on the Namibian Stock Exchange since 1998.

