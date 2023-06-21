Java Architect – LW 1823

Jun 21, 2023

  • Solution design involving all stakeholders (Business/Developers/QA).

  • Design solutions that are scalable, catering for requirements for various international markets (80% standard and 20% customizable), with functionality encapsulated in API’s that can be integrated with legacy/other systems, and frontends that are expandable.

  • Participate in stand-up’s and meet with end users and other stakeholders and gather requirements.

  • Analyse and implement new system requirements specifications.

  • Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.

  • Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives.

  • Review and present proposals / system solutions to IT Project Lead, DevOps Team, QA Team, and Product Owner / Business team.

  • Detailed documentation relevant to all stakeholders (Business/Developers/QA).

  • Assist with generating a work breakdown structure to estimate technical delivery and manage those deliverables with the technical team.

  • Assist with identifying and mitigating risks on the project.

  • System testing /parallel runs assist QA in testing systems/solutions.

  • Troubleshoot technical issues, provide guidance and direction to technical team when required.

  • Analyse, troubleshoot, and fix Production Known Errors.

  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).

  • Preparation/Updating of user and operation manuals and other Confluence documentation.

  • User training.

  • System implementation / deployment & release activities.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Minimum of 8 years working experience in Java environments

  • Backend knowledge

  • Ability to read, interpret and follow Java code.

  • Microservice Architecture

  • CI/CD

  • REST services, RESTful APIs

  • JSON and XML with Schema

  • SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle

  • Knowledge of Apache & WebLogic 12.1.3 Server

  • IntelliJ IDE

  • Postman / SoapUI

  • Git with Bitbucket, Code versioning (Git/SVN)

  • Jenkins with Build Pipelines

  • Environment management (highly advantageous)

  • Spring Boot (highly advantageous)

  • Quarkus (highly advantageous)

  • Docker (highly advantageous)

  • Kubernetes (advantageous)

  • Agile development methodology

  • Atlassian tools: Jira, Confluence

  • SOAP services

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • CICD
  • Architect
  • Microservices

