Java Architect – LW 1823

- Solution design involving all stakeholders (Business/Developers/QA).
- Design solutions that are scalable, catering for requirements for various international markets (80% standard and 20% customizable), with functionality encapsulated in API’s that can be integrated with legacy/other systems, and frontends that are expandable.
- Participate in stand-up’s and meet with end users and other stakeholders and gather requirements.
- Analyse and implement new system requirements specifications.
- Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
- Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present proposals / system solutions to IT Project Lead, DevOps Team, QA Team, and Product Owner / Business team.
- Detailed documentation relevant to all stakeholders (Business/Developers/QA).
- Assist with generating a work breakdown structure to estimate technical delivery and manage those deliverables with the technical team.
- Assist with identifying and mitigating risks on the project.
- System testing /parallel runs assist QA in testing systems/solutions.
- Troubleshoot technical issues, provide guidance and direction to technical team when required.
- Analyse, troubleshoot, and fix Production Known Errors.
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).
- Preparation/Updating of user and operation manuals and other Confluence documentation.
- User training.
- System implementation / deployment & release activities.
Minimum Requirements:
- Minimum of 8 years working experience in Java environments
- Backend knowledge
- Ability to read, interpret and follow Java code.
- Microservice Architecture
- CI/CD
- REST services, RESTful APIs
- JSON and XML with Schema
- SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle
- Knowledge of Apache & WebLogic 12.1.3 Server
- IntelliJ IDE
- Postman / SoapUI
- Git with Bitbucket, Code versioning (Git/SVN)
- Jenkins with Build Pipelines
- Environment management (highly advantageous)
- Spring Boot (highly advantageous)
- Quarkus (highly advantageous)
- Docker (highly advantageous)
- Kubernetes (advantageous)
- Agile development methodology
- Atlassian tools: Jira, Confluence
- SOAP services
Desired Skills:
- Java
- CICD
- Architect
- Microservices