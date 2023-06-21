Project Manager

Jun 21, 2023

Academic Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s Degree
  • Project Management Accreditation (PRINCE2, PMBOK and /or Agile related training e.g., SCRUM or equivalent experience)

Experience:

  • A minimum of 5 years’ project management experience in a large multi-unit global organization required.
  • Multi project environment experience
  • Good understanding of the Banking Industry
  • Project management skills in complex IS and business environments, including ability to coordinate multiple teams in various locations and time zones.
  • Deep project management experience managing local and global implementations.
  • Experience working on projects in the financial services industry would be an advantage.
  • Must possess extensive knowledge and expertise in the use of Project
  • Management methodologies and tools.

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Banking
  • Finance
  • Negotiation
  • PMBOK
  • PRINCE2
  • Project Management

About The Employer:

Our client consists of a team of experts that has extensive experience working with financial institutions to streamline their data management processes and ensure compliance with industry regulations.

Employer & Job Benefits:

