Project Manager

Academic Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree

Project Management Accreditation (PRINCE2, PMBOK and /or Agile related training e.g., SCRUM or equivalent experience)

Experience:

A minimum of 5 years’ project management experience in a large multi-unit global organization required.

Multi project environment experience

Good understanding of the Banking Industry

Project management skills in complex IS and business environments, including ability to coordinate multiple teams in various locations and time zones.

Deep project management experience managing local and global implementations.

Experience working on projects in the financial services industry would be an advantage.

Must possess extensive knowledge and expertise in the use of Project

Management methodologies and tools.

Desired Skills:

Agile

Banking

Finance

Negotiation

PMBOK

PRINCE2

Project Management

About The Employer:

Our client consists of a team of experts that has extensive experience working with financial institutions to streamline their data management processes and ensure compliance with industry regulations.

Employer & Job Benefits:

