Project Manager (Contact Center – Contract)

Role Purpose:

As a Project Manager, you will be responsible for the planning and management of projects. You’ll work closely with clients to ensure that each project is successful. You’ll liaise with internal stakeholders and external vendors as well as ensuring accurate documentation is provided at all times. Your role will require you to have an understanding of project life cycles, costing techniques and requirements gathering procedures within the industry sector.

Requirements

Coordinates between the business and technical leadership in delivering comprehensive projects that meet client requirements.

Senior PM who can work on a Customer Service Programme several initiatives one of them being a replacement of the IVR / telephonic system.

Models lessons learned from experience and applied these to new projects Responsible for the project management, financial, business analysis, client relationship management and strategic planning.

Develops and manages project specifications and related documentation for project deliverables, including project management plans, stakeholder participation, schedules, cost estimates, testing plan and issues, test results, development progress notes, test report and execution activities, communication plans, and business impact analysis.

Manages the project budget, schedule, scope, resources, risks, and quality issues.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Management, Business Administration or related field required.

Must have IVR / telephonic system experience.

Must have call center experience.

Experience in the following areas is preferred: project management software.

Must be able to manage the detail as well as the EXEC level.

Certification is a plus PMP, Agile , Prince 2

software, data warehouse systems, business intelligence tools and applications

8 years of experience as a project manager with at least 5 years of previous managerial experience

Experience with the following tools and platforms: MS Project, MS Office Suite, Excel, SharePoint

Desired Skills:

Project management

contact center

PMP

Agile

Prince 2

