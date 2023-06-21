Project Manager – Gauteng Centurion

PURPOSE:

To manage the organisational projects using the appropriate Project Management methodologies.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant degree.

Postgraduate qualification in project management.

Minimum six (6) years of broad-based information systems and business experience.

Minimum six (6) years of project management experience.

Minimum six (6) years of demonstrated management/supervisory experience in systems development/integration.

Business analysis experience will be advantageous.

Strong PC skills including Microsoft Project, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word.

Management skills including financial and accounting operations management and program/project management skills and experience.

Strategic skills such as business diagnosis and assessment, business case development.

Accredited certification in project management an added advantage.

PMP preferred certification an added advantage.

MAIN DUTIES:

Manage relationships with suppliers and subcontractors. Monitor their progress and adherence to the contract.

Ensure that the project team follows all quality assurance processes, including periodic reviews and transitions.

Structure the business case for the project concepts identified and conduct general cost/benefit analysis, if required.

Develop a project charter and establish a high-level roadmap to deliver on the project vision.

Develop a detailed project plan using approved company’s project management methodologies and processes.

Drive the performance of the project, provide active management of project components/work streams and resolve project quality and design issues.

Manage the project constraints to ensure quality delivery on time and within budget.

Integrate the various design components of the project (process, people, technology dimensions).

Apply the company’s project and business analysis methodologies and practices in an appropriate manner.

Empower project stakeholders through project information and feedback to make judicious project decisions at Steering Committee level.

Provide a single point of focus for all project issues, governance, escalation of risks and consideration of alternative project options.

Monitor, control and communicate project progress using the reporting standards (status reports, etc).

Establish mechanisms to assess the eventual realisation of benefits committed to in the business case.

Ensure efficient management of project resources.

Monitor project risks and establish prevention and mitigation procedures, as required.

Perform project close out activities.

Ensure that all aspects of a project are managed visibly including the following methodologies and deliverables: project management, change management, system development life cycle and business analysis.

Recommends project/ programme governance structure.

Recommends the PMO standards/methodology.

Manages, project teams, reviews and quality assures work of team/ Co-ordinates steering committee activities in consultation with Sponsor.

Engages with multiple and diverse stakeholders so that expectations are managed and the project is delivered successfully.

Manages external service providers.

DISCLAIMER:

