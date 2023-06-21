Project Manager – Gauteng Randburg

Academic Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree
- Project Management Accreditation (PRINCE2, PMBOK and /or Agile related training e.g., SCRUM or equivalent experience)
Experience:
- A minimum of 5 years’ project management experience in a large multi-unit global organization required.
- Multi project environment experience
- Good understanding of the Banking Industry
- Project management skills in complex IS and business environments, including ability to coordinate multiple teams in various locations and time zones.
- Deep project management experience managing local and global implementations.
- Experience working on projects in the financial services industry would be an advantage.
- Must possess extensive knowledge and expertise in the use of Project
- Management methodologies and tools.
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Banking
- Finance
- Negotiation
- PMBOK
- PRINCE2
- Project Management
About The Employer:
Our client consists of a team of experts that has extensive experience working with financial institutions to streamline their data management processes and ensure compliance with industry regulations.
Employer & Job Benefits:
